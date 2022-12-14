By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are arguably the most confounding team in the West this season. They have games where they look the part of the defending champions, like when they dismantled the Boston Celtics early last week. Then they have stinkers like the one they had on Tuesday against the previous season’s champion, the Milwaukee Bucks.

There wasn’t much to smile about from the 128-111 walloping against the Bucks. Curry was even seen fuming at a referee after a missed foul call as he was taking a three. But even then, the Warriors star knows that his team has made some serious strides since their brutal start to the season that saw them lose their first eight road contests.

“We’re not that far off,” said Steph Curry after the Bucks loss. “Game 10 I probably said something different: ‘We’ve got a long way to go. We’re not a good team at all.’ I won’t say that now. We’re right there. We just got to do it and execute.”

The Warriors have yet to completely turn the corner on their season. But they’re at least playing playoff-caliber basketball again and have gone 11-7 since their brutal 3-7 start to the campaign.

Still, playoff-caliber isn’t the goal for Stephen Curry and co. With another title run on their minds, it’s hard to be completely content with falling well short against a quality Bucks team.

Golden State has made progress of late but they still have a long way to go to round into form if they hope to defend their title.