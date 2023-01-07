By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Unsurprisingly, the first returns of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game votes have caused quite a stir in and around the league. For ex-NBA big man turned ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, what drew his ire is the fact that Ja Morant hasn’t been voted in as a starter. Big Perk is so impressed with what Ja has been doing this season that he feels Morant should take the place of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry as an All-Star starter.

Perkins came out with his hot take on a recent episode of NBA Today. It seems that Perk forgot all about what Steph Curry brings to the table as he lauded Morant as the most thrilling player in the league right now:

“I am extremely disappointed,” Perkins said of Ja being voted third among West backcourt players behind Curry and Luka Doncic. “I don’t know what else Ja Morant gotta do to be in this conversation. Look, I don’t want the Bay Area fans coming at me, but I would actually replace Steph Curry with Ja Morant … You talking about the most exciting player in the game today, it’s Ja Morant.”

"I would actually replace Steph Curry with Ja Morant… You talking about the most exciting player in the game today, it's Ja Morant." Agree with Kendrick Perkins that Ja should start over Steph in the All-Star game? 🤔pic.twitter.com/l0LOnPndnC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 6, 2023

Well, that’s a hot take if I ever heard one. Naturally, all of Perkins’ co-hosts on the show — including Hall of Famer Vince Carter — teamed up on Perk to refute his claim. None of them were downplaying Morant’s elite talent and his impact on the game. However, they simply couldn’t accept the notion of the great Stephen Curry giving up his spot as an All-Star starter to Ja Morant — or anyone else for that matter.

As Carter mentioned, Morant is probably going to end up as a starter on the All-Star team sooner rather than later. For now, however, he will have to wait for his time to come.