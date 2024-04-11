The Golden State Warriors are on the road to take on the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday night for the final time this season. Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Warriors-Trail Blazers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Warriors are 44-35 this season, and they have won eight of their last 10 games. They are going to be in a Play-In game spot, but there is time to improve their seed. With two games remaining, the Warriors sit just two games back from the seventh-place team. Getting into the seventh or eighth seed would mean they only have to win one game to make the real playoffs. Against Portland this season, the Warriors are scoring 118.0 points per game. Klay Thompson and Steph Curry both average over 20.0 points per game in the three games played. Golden State is a fully healthy team heading into this matchup.
The Trail Blazers have lost eight of their last 10 games, and they are well out of the playoffs. Portland has scored 108.7 points per game against the Warriors this season in the three games played. Anfernee Simons is at 25.7 points per game while Jerami Grant scores 23.5. Simons, Grant, and Malcolm Brogdon are all questionable to play in this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Warriors-Trail Blazers Odds
Golden State Warriors: -14 (-108)
Moneyline: -1200
Portland Trail Blazers: +14 (-112)
Moneyline: +750
Over: 222.5 (-108)
Under: 222.5 (-112)
How to Watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Root Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win
Golden State has scored well against the Blazers this season. 118.0 points per game is very respectable. When the Warriors score over 115 points this season, they are 31-13. Golden State is a much better team when they score, and we should expect more of that in this game. With Curry and Thompson both healthy, and both of them being able to dominate the Blazers, Golden State should have no problem continuing their success in this game.
The Warriors are 22-5 when they allow less than 110 points this season. The Blazers are averaging less than that against the Warriors in the three games played. In fact, the Blazers are the third-lowest scoring team in the NBA at 106.8 points per game. If the Warriors can continue to play solid defense against the Blazers, they will easily cover the spread.
Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Blazers have to contain the Warriors if they want any chance in this game. Golden State will live and die by the three, so Portland has to play solid defense in that aspect. The good news is the Blazers do allow the fourth-lowest three-point percentage in the NBA this season. When the Warriors make less than 15 threes this season, they are 18-21. 15 threes is a lot, and the Blazers can keep them under that. If they do, Portland will keep this game close enough to cover the spread.
Final Warriors-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick
The Blazers are the worse team here, and they are riddled with injuries right now. For that reason, I am going to take the Warriors to cover this spread and win the game on the road.
Final Warriors-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Warriors -14 (-108)