ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA continues with the NBA Cup with the Quarterfinals on Wednesday and we take a look at a matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Rockets prediction and pick.

The NBA Cup quarterfinals feature a heated matchup between the Golden State Warriors (14-9) and Houston Rockets (16-8), with Golden State holding a psychological edge after winning 15 consecutive games against Houston. The Rockets, Group A champions with a +40 point differential, are hungry to break their losing streak and prove their defensive prowess. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are expected to hold down the fort for Golden State, bolstering the Warriors' lineup. Houston's key to victory will be forcing turnovers and controlling the pace, while the Warriors aim to leverage their playoff experience and recent momentum from a win without their star players. This game promises intense, strategic basketball with high stakes in the NBA Cup tournament.

Here are the Warriors-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Rockets NBA Odds

Golden State Warriors: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +120

Houston Rockets: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 221 (-110)

Under: 221 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs Rockets

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden State Warriors are poised to defeat the Houston Rockets in their NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup, largely due to the dynamic duo of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Curry, coming off a Clutch Player of the Year award, remains a pivotal force with his impressive shooting efficiency, converting 45.4% of field goals and 36.9% from beyond the arc. His ability to perform in clutch moments will be crucial against a Rockets team that has struggled to contain him historically. Meanwhile, Draymond Green's defensive acumen and leadership provide the Warriors with a strategic advantage, as he consistently disrupts opposing offenses and energizes his team.

Additionally, the Warriors' depth is a significant factor in their favor. With a robust 12-man rotation, head coach Steve Kerr can rely on contributions from players like Buddy Hield and Moses Moody, who have stepped up in recent games. This depth allows Golden State to maintain high energy levels and adapt to various game scenarios, making them formidable opponents. The Warriors' recent victory over the Memphis Grizzlies showcased their balanced attack and resilience, even when key players face challenges. This combination of star power and depth positions the Warriors as favorites to advance past the Rockets.

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Houston Rockets are well-positioned to overcome the Golden State Warriors in their NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup, thanks to their impressive form and strategic depth. Currently leading the Southwest Division with a 16-8 record, the Rockets have demonstrated resilience and adaptability throughout the season. Key players like Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun have been pivotal, with Green recently scoring 31 points in a dominant performance against the Los Angeles Clippers. Their ability to perform under pressure will be crucial against a Warriors team that has struggled to contain their offensive firepower.

Moreover, the Rockets' recent winning streak, with wins in 7 out of their last 10 games, highlights their strong team dynamics and effective coaching by Ime Udoka. The team has shown consistent improvement, particularly in close games, as evidenced by their victories against formidable opponents like the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder. Jalen Green's leadership and playmaking skills have been instrumental in orchestrating their offense, while Sengun's versatility adds a significant edge in both scoring and rebounding. By leveraging these strengths and maintaining their defensive intensity, the Rockets are poised to exploit any weaknesses in the Warriors' lineup, potentially securing a victory and advancing further in the tournament.

Final Warriors-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Golden State Warriors are slight underdogs at +2.5 against the Houston Rockets, who are favored at -2.5 in their NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup. The Warriors have a strong track record against the Rockets, having won their last encounter 99-93 despite missing key players like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. With both stars back in the lineup, Golden State's chances of covering the spread are bolstered by their defensive prowess, which limits opponents to an NBA third-worst 33.4% on three-pointers.

Conversely, the Rockets have been formidable at home, boasting a 9-3 record and averaging 11 more points per game in Houston. Their defensive focus under coach Ime Udoka has been crucial in forcing turnovers and fueling their offense. With a strong +40 point differential in the tournament, Houston aims to capitalize on their home-court advantage and recent form to maintain their favorite status and secure a win and cover the spread against the Warriors to advance to the semifinals in the NBA Cup tournament.

Final Warriors-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -2.5 (-110), Over 221 (-110)