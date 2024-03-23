SAN FRANCISCO — Brandin Podziemski hasn't become a fixture with the Golden State Warriors due to his scoring exploits. The rookie guard took Klay Thompson's spot in the starting lineup just before the All-Star break precisely because he doesn't need to get buckets or sop up usage to make a consistently positive impact.
Entering Friday's matchup with the Indiana Pacers, though, Podziemski's lack of scoring punch has nevertheless become impossible to ignore. He's managed just seven total points in the last three games, shooting 3-of-12 overall and 1-of-5 from deep while failing to get to the free throw line in 83 minutes of action. Los Angeles Clippers defensive ace PJ Tucker, closer than ever to a complete non-entity offensively at 38 years old, is the only other player in basketball to garner more than 52 minutes over that span—a sample size of 211 players—and fail to reach double-digit points.
Don't tell Steve Kerr that Podziemski's barely-there scoring has been a major detriment to the Dubs, though. Asked before Friday's game if he's have implored Podziemski to be more aggressive hunting shots, Kerr answered with a glowing negative.
“He’s playing great. I don’t care if he scores or not. He’s in every one of our best lineups, he’s our best plus-minus guy for the year,” Golden State's head coach said of Podziemski. “He’s really good no matter whether he’s scoring or not. I know that, especially as a rookie, he’ll have ups and downs from a scoring standpoint, and right now he’s in a down period. But he allows other guys to play well just because of his recognition of what’s happening on the floor, his cuts, his ball movement, his spacing. I’m thrilled with Brandon. As long as he keeps playing as hard as he is, he’ll be out there.”
Do Warriors need Brandin Podziemski to score more?
There's no denying Golden State would be better off if Podziemski was a more reliable, versatile scorer. That's hardly revelatory. But Kerr's insistence he “doesn't care” whether Podziemski puts up points isn't just hollow coach speak, either.
The Warriors moved Thompson to the bench not just to give their second unit some much-needed firepower, but due to Podziemski's sustained effectiveness fading into the offensive background. There just aren't many extra shots or possessions to go around for Golden State's starting five with Stephen Curry, Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins on the floor.
It's no accident Podziemski has called himself a “mini” Draymond Green on multiple occasions in 2023-24. His comfort connecting the Dubs' offense as a passer, cutter, screener and spacer is exactly what this team needs from its fourth or fifth option among the starters.
Golden State's entrenched opening quintet boasts a 120.2 offensive rating, per NBA.com/stats, better than Indiana's second-ranked season-long mark. That same group but with Thompson back in place of Podziemski sports an ugly 111.8 offensive rating. The biggest difference between those units? Assist percentages of 74.1 compared to 62.3, telling statistical evidence of Podziemski's keen ability to keep the offense flowing and defense moving even when he's not knocking down jumpers or finishing in the paint.
Postseason basketball is a different animal, one bound to test Podziemski's offensive utility if he doesn't ramp up as a scorer over the next three weeks.
Will Podziemski—shooting just 33.8% on wide-open threes, per NBA.com/stats—be able to splash open triples if teams dare him to shoot? How will he react to potentially being guarded by an opposing center, allowing foes to switch actions for Curry involving Kuminga, Green or Wiggins? Can he continue driving pace in the open floor and halfcourt amid the physical and mental rigors of playoff action? What about his offensive rebounding prowess under that same microscope?
Let's hope the Warriors get the chance to find out for more than one or two play-in tournament games. Either way, just the fact he's become a central enough player for those questions to matter is a ringing endorsement of the effect Podziemski's had on Golden State as a rookie, point production be damned.