Washington Commanders: 3 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Bears

The Washington Commanders haven’t had a very good start to the 2022 season, and have lost four straight games after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 1 opener. However, they have a good chance at bouncing back in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears. With the Thursday Night contest nearly upon us, let’s take a look at our Commanders Week 6 predictions.

Despite adding Carson Wentz to be their new quarterback this offseason, Washington’s offense has not performed up to expectations. Combine that with a defense that has also failed to meet expectations, and it’s clear to see where the Commanders struggles to start the season have come from.

The good news is that the Commanders have a good shot to get back in the win column in Week 6 against a Bears team that hasn’t been great to start the season off either. It should result in a hard fought contest between two teams looking for all the wins they can get this season. So with that being said, let’s take a look at our Commanders predictions for their upcoming contest against the Bears.

3. Commanders RB Brian Robinson will score his first career touchdown

Brian Robinson’s name had been in the news to start the season, but not for good reasons. Robinson was the victim of an armed robbery attempt, and ended up getting shot in the leg twice. But Robinson thankfully made a swift recovery, and ended up making his NFL debut in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.

The Commanders only ran the ball 17 times in this game, but Robinson ended up with nine of those carries, highlighting how he may be in line to take over Washington’s lead running back role now that he’s returned. Even with Antonio Gibson on board, that was how things seemed to be shaping up during training camp for the Commanders.

Robinson will have a lot more room on the ground considering he will be going up against one of the worst run defenses in the league. Robinson will rush for 78 yards on 12 carries, and also pick up the first touchdown of his career, against the Bears in Week 6. If there was any doubt about Robinson’s status as Washington’s top running back, it will be erased in this game.

2. Commanders QB Carson Wentz will fire three touchdown passes

As previously mentioned, it hasn’t been a great start to the season for Wentz under center in Washington. He hasn’t gotten much support from his defense or his offensive line, but he has also played a pretty big role in his own struggles. The Bears pass defense has been better than their run defense, but the Commanders have the weapons to pick apart opposing defenses when they get in the zone.

It will be another slow start for Wentz and the Commanders offense, which necessitates another pass heavy approach in the second half. Wentz has been at his best when he’s trying to pull off a massive comeback this season, and he will have to do something similar in this game against Chicago.

Wentz will pick up all three of his scores in the second half, and connect with his top receiver trio of Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, and Jahan Dotson to do so. This big turnaround will help Washington storm back into a seemingly uncompetitive game, and pull out their second win of the season.

1. The Commanders will rally to pull out a 28-20 victory over the Bears

The first half of this game will be ugly for the Commanders. Wentz will throw a pick and lose a fumble, with the fumble getting taken to the house for a quick touchdown. David Montgomery will pick up 100 total yards in the first half alone, and account for the Bears lone offensive touchdown of the game.

The score will be 17-7 at halftime, with the Bears opening the second half with a field goal to make it 20-7. The Commanders will go three-and-out on their next drive, but the defense forces a turnover on downs on the next possession, and it’s all Washington from there on out.

Wentz will find McLaurin on a 46-yard bomb to set up a shovel pass score for Samuel, then hits McLaurin on a shallow crosser that he takes to the house from 22 yards out on the next drive to give the Commanders their first lead of the game. Wentz will add to his tally by finding Dotson on a fade route on the next drive, and the defense will shut down Chicago, ensuring the Commanders escape this one with a win.