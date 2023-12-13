Washington football isn't done in 2023, but needs to find reinforcements in transfer portal for next season.

Army was able to win the Army-Navy game that took place over the weekend, which concluded the 2023 college football regular season. As a result, all eyes will shift to the transfer portal, where plenty of big names have already entered the portal and some have already chosen new destinations. Teams that have made the College Football Playoff have eyes on a bigger prize and have yet to make much headwind in the portal, but it shouldn't surprise anybody if they eventually end up making some noise there. One team in particular to watch out for: The Washington Huskies.

If players who have already entered the portal want to know if they can succeed at Washington, all they have to do is look at the Huskies' high-powered offense which finished 11th in the country in yards per game and first in the country in passing yards per game this season. Michael Penix Jr. transferred from Indiana to Washington and became a Heisman finalist. Dillon Johnson transferred from Mississippi State to Washington and ran for 1,113 yards and ten touchdowns for the Huskies.

Washington has made a killing in the portal and will look to do the same again this year as they transition to the Big Ten. The question now becomes: Who should the Huskies pursue in the portal?

Cameron Ward, quarterback, Washington State

Michael Penix Jr. is going to be out of eligibility after this season and will likely be a high NFL draft pick. Washington is going to need a quarterback, so why not get the one in their own backyard? Cam Ward has been electric since arriving in Pullman from the University of Incarnate Word. In two seasons at Washington State, Ward has completed 65% of his passes and averaged about 7.1 yards per attempt while throwing for 6,966 passing yards and 48 touchdowns.

Washington should know all too well how good Ward is. In 2022, Ward threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns against the Huskies. Ward almost derailed Washington's Playoff hopes a few weeks ago when he went 32-48 for 317 yards and three touchdowns, but also threw two picks.

With Dillon Gabriel off to Oregon and Riley Leonard now at Notre Dame, some of the top-notch quarterbacks in the transfer portal are coming off the board. Washington has to find someone to replace Penix Jr. Cam Ward might be the best option left.

Antwane ‘Juice' Wells, wide receiver, South Carolina

Penix isn't the only superstar playmaker the Huskies have to replace after this season. Rome Odunze, Washington's star receiver who finished second in the country with 1,429 receiving yards,, has an extra season of eligibility due to the COVID season of 2020, but appears locked into being a top-10 draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Ja'Lynn Polk, another transfer from Texas Tech, and Jalen McMillan both have 1,000 yard seasons in their own right andtw should be high NFL draft picks if they decide to declare.

Germie Bernard has flashed for the Huskies this season, but Washington may have to replace three NFL receivers in 2024. That's a tough task.

One possible way to make up for those guys' potential departures is to bring in Antwane ‘Juice' Wells. Wells initially shined at James Madison, where he put together an 83 reception, 1,250 yard and 15 touchdown season as a sophomore. He carried that skill and success to Columbia, South Carolina in 2022, where Wells racked up 968 yards and six touchdowns on 68 receptions. A foot injury derailed Wells' 2023 season, but he at least was able to showcase his dynamism in South Carolina's game against Georgia.

Juice Wells = Most underrated 2024 NFL wide receiver. pic.twitter.com/WgJGMre3Hd — Brandon Lejeune (@DevyDeepDive) September 16, 2023

Washington is not going to find another Rome Odunze in the transfer portal, but they can find reinforcements at wide receiver. Juice Wells might be the best one available. He'd be a tremendous get for the Huskies.