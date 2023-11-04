Washington's Jalen McMillan is dealt a crushing injury update before the Huskies game against USC. McMillan is dealing with a knee injury.

The University of Washington's football team is a man down heading into a huge matchup this weekend against USC. Washington's star wide receiver Jalen McMillan is out for the game, per college football writer Pete Thamel. McMillan is dealing with a knee injury. Washington coach Kalen DeBoer considers McMillan “day-to-day.”

It's certainly not good news for Washington, who is having an outstanding season. The Huskies are undefeated at 8-0 this year and ranked fifth in the country. The team was hoping to have McMillan for its game against the Trojans. McMillan is a scoring threat, with 20 receptions this year for 311 yards and 3 touchdowns. Last season, McMillan proved he was a powerful target downfield, notching more than 1,000 yards receiving for the Huskies.

Washington will have to find a way to win without him on Saturday. The Huskies are facing a desperate USC team, who have lost two of their last three games. The Trojans were embarrassed earlier this year by Notre Dame and then lost a heartbreaking game to Utah the following week in the final seconds of the game. USC is 7-2 on the year, coming into the Washington game with a chance to make a statement and get back in the conversation for the Pac 12 championship race.

Washington's quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will need to find a way to score without his star receiver. Penix Jr. has 2,945 yards passing this season for 24 touchdowns to only 6 interceptions. Penix Jr. is going to need another outstanding game for the Huskies to win in southern California.

USC and Washington kick off on Saturday at 7:30 Eastern.