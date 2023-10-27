The Washington State Cougars take on the Arizona State Sun Devils. Check out our college football odds series for our Washington State Arizona State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Washington State Arizona State.

The Arizona State Sun Devils played a terrible offensive game last weekend. They scored only seven points. They missed multiple field goals. They failed on a fourth down in the red zone. They squandered a lot of opportunities. Yet, they impressed a lot of people across the country. Why? Their defense was simply spectacular against Heisman Trophy contender Michael Penix and the rest of a vaunted Washington Husky offense which scored 36 points against Oregon one week earlier. ASU didn't allow a single offensive touchdown to the Washington juggernaut. Penix was frustrated by the Arizona State secondary and bothered by the Sun Devil pass rush. Washington's only touchdown was a pick-six on ASU's failed fourth down in the UW red zone. When it was all over, Washington scored a very ugly and tense 15-7 win over a shorthanded Arizona State team which played far better than its resources and overall record suggested it could have done.

Arizona State still hasn't won a game this year against an FBS opponent. The Sun Devils' only win came against FCS-based Southern Utah on August 31, and that was by only three points at home. Yet, for a team which has been crushed by injuries all season long, and which is in the first year of coach Kenny Dillingham's tenure after a lot of player defections due to the mismanagement of former coach Herman Edwards, the Sun Devils have been impressively competitive. They gave USC a real battle and trailed the Trojans by just six points early in the fourth quarter. They lost to Colorado by only three points. They scared Washington. The 1-6 record doesn't reflect how well ASU has competed this season. Now the Devils will try to get their first Pac-12 win.

Here are the Washington State-Arizona State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Washington State-Arizona State Odds

Washington State Cougars: -5.5 (-120)

Arizona State Sun Devils: +5.5 (-102)

Over: 51.5 (-105)

Under: 51.5 (-115)

How To Watch Washington State vs Arizona State

Time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Why Washington State Could Cover the Spread

The Cougars didn't beat the Oregon Ducks last week, but they played Oregon tough for two and a half quarters before fading midway through the second half. WSU quarterback Cam Ward had two horrible games earlier in October against UCLA and Arizona, but he looked a lot closer to his normal self in this game against Oregon. The defense played a very strong first half before getting blown off the line of scrimmage in the second half. Oregon is a really good team, so there was no shame in the loss. If that is the Washington State team which comes to Tempe to play Arizona State, the Cougars should be fine. Arizona State emptied the tank against Washington and played as well as it possibly could on defense. It's highly unlikely the ASU defense will be as good this week, and that should give Cam Ward the ability to light up the Sun Devil secondary and guide the Cougars to a win. Washington State will be motivated because it needs this win to move closer to bowl eligibility.

Why Arizona State Could Cover the Spread

The Sun Devils keep knocking on the door with competitive performances in spite of a ton of injuries and roster limitations. Kenny Dillingham has frankly done a very good job with this team. It feels weird to say that since the record is 1-6, but Dillingham inherited nothing from Herm Edwards and has gotten this team to play hard on a regular basis. Arizona State is getting chances to win in fourth quarters. It just isn't finding ways to finish. One of these days, the Devils are going to knock the door down. Why not here? Washington State has been inconsistent and disappointing ever since its upset win over Oregon State a month ago. ASU can certainly pick off the Cougars. It would be a point-spread upset but hardly a real surprise to anyone who has been watching the Pac-12 this season.

Final Washington State-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

ASU emptied the tank against Washington. The Sun Devils won't have nearly as much juice this week. Take Washington State.

Final Washington State-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Washington State -5.5