The Washington Huskies will continue their two-game trip in the Grand Canyon State as they face off against the fourth-ranked Arizona Wildcats on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Washington-Arizona prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Huskies defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 84-82 in a thrilling overtime battle. At first, it looked like they had the game in the bag as they had a large 45-24 halftime lead. But they collapsed down the stretch and allowed Frankie Collins to tie it with six seconds left, which eventually forced overtime. Later in overtime, Braxton Meah hit two free throws with 32 seconds left, and the defense preserved the win.
Keion Brooks led the way with 21 points despite shooting just 7 for 18. Meanwhile, Koren Johnson had 17 points. Meah finished with 13 points. Likewise, Moses Wood ended up with 10 points. The Huskies shot 42.9 percent, including 26.7 percent from the triples. Additionally, they sunk just 61.5 percent of their attempts from the charity stripe. The Huskies won the board battle 47-39, including 12 on offense.
The Wildcats lost 77-74 at home on Thursday to the Washington State Cougars. Ultimately, they allowed Jaylen Wells to tie it with a three-pointer with 25 seconds left, and then he completed a free throw after drawing a foul. Caleb Love got his shot blocked by Isaac Jones before traveling on his ensuing possession. Finally, Wells sunk two free throws to sink the Wildcats.
Love finished with 27 points while shooting 8 for 20. Meanwhile, Oumar Ballo had 16 points. Keshad Johnson had 12 points. However, some of their top players didn't do as well. Pelle Larsson had just eight points, while Kylan Boswell managed only six points. The Wildcats shot just 44.8 percent from the field, including 27.8 percent from the triples. Furthermore, they sunk just 63 percent of their opportunities from the charity stripe.
Arizona leads the series and is 58-31 against Washington since 1964. Moreover, they are 8-2 over 10 games. The dominance was ever so present last season when the Wildcats destroyed the Huskies 95-72 at Alaska Airlines Arena on January 28, 2023. Yet, the Wildcats are only 3-2 over the past five games at the McKale Memorial Center.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Washington-Arizona Odds
Washington: +14.5 (-105)
Moneyline: +860
Arizona: -14.5 (-115)
Moneyline: -1600
Over: 168.5 (-105)
Under: 168.5 (-115)
How to Watch Washington vs. Arizona
Time: 2:05 PM ET/11:05 AM PT
TV: CBS
Stream: fuboTV
Why Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Huskies will go into this showdown with a 14-13 record against the spread. Additionally, they are 7-3 against the spread as the underdog. Washington is also 5-4 against the spread on the road. Also, they are 4-1 against the spread when they have been the road underdog. The Huskies are 8-8 against the spread when facing conference opponents.
Washington also brings a 7-9 Pac-12 record and will look up at a team that is second in the conference and has only lost one home game. Now, they need their four best players to play their best to have a chance. Brooks is averaging 21.2 points and 6.8 rebounds. Also, he is shooting 50.3 percent from the field, including 38 percent from beyond the arc. Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 15.3 points per game. However, he struggled in his last game, managing just six points. Wood is averaging 11.8 points per game. Unfortunately, he is shooting just 40.6 percent from the floor, including 38.2 percent from the triple. Johnson is averaging 9.7 points per game. Additionally, he is shooting only 43 percent from the field.
Washington will cover the spread if they can find ways to hit their shots from all over the court. Then, they need to make free throws.
Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Wildcats go into this battle with a 17-9 record against the spread. Furthermore, they are 15-9 against the spread when they have been the favorite. Arizona is also 10-4 against the spread when they have been the home team, where they have been the favorites every time. Lastly, they are 8-7 against the spread against the Pac-12.
Arizona will bring an 11-4 Pac-12 record into this battle with the Huskies, and they just lost their first home game of the season. Ultimately, they will come out mad, and their best players will come out firing. Love is averaging 19.1 points per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 43.2 percent from the floor, including 35 percent from the triples, so expect him to be a factor. Ballo is averaging 13.2 points and 9.9 rebounds. Additionally, he is shooting 61.9 percent from the field. Larsson is averaging 12.8 points per game. Moreover, he is shooting 54.5 percent from the hardwood. Johnson is managing 11.5 points per game. Also, he is shooting 52.9 percent from the field. Boswell is down to 9.8 points per game after his last game. Unfortunately, he is shooting only 39.5 percent from the field.
Arizona will cover the spread if they can take better shots. Then, they need to force the Huskies to turn the ball over.
Final Washington-Arizona Prediction & Pick
The spread is hovering around 13 and 15 points. Don't be fooled by Arizona's performance in their last game. Washington State is a much better team than Washington. Therefore, the Wildcats bounce back in a significant way and bounce the Huskies at home.
Final Washington-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Arizona -14.5 (-115)