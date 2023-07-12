Weird Al Yankovic didn't mince words or leave his fans guessing about his reaction to his first-ever Emmy nomination on Wednesday. Yankovic was nominated for his Roku spoof biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic story and he went ALL CAPS on Twitter for the occasion.

“Sorry for screaming at the top of my lungs,” Yankovic began the post, “but WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY JUST GOT EIGHT EMMY NOMINATIONS!!!!”

Yankovic can actually claim two of those nominations — one for outstanding writing for an original movie, and the other for original music and lyrics for “Now You Know.”

Daniel Radcliffe, best known for playing Harry Potter, also scored a nomination for his portrayal of Weird Al in the film. Radcliffe was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie. Yankovic gave Radcliffe an amusing shoutout for his nomination as well, saying “Congratulations to promising young newcomer Daniel Radcliffe, who just got his very first Emmy nomination! #EmmysSoWeird.”

Congratulations to promising young newcomer Daniel Radcliffe, who just got his very first Emmy nomination! #EmmysSoWeird — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) July 12, 2023

One commenter got in on the fun, replying to the Radcliffe tweet with “Too bad he's so good he'll forever be remembered as ‘Weird Al'. Typecasting is a cruel thing.”

The film also garnered nominations for outstanding television movie, outstanding writing for a limited series or movie, and several technical categories.

Weird definitely lives up to its name, beginning as a traditional biopic before descending into complete fabrication and goofy chaos. But it's nice to see Weird Al Yankovich get his due after becoming one of the biggest-selling comedic recording artists of all time.