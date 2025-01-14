ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the top teams in the Big 12 face off as West Virginia faces Houston. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a West Virginia-Houston prediction and pick.

West Virginia comes into the game at 12-3 on the year. They opened up 4-1 with the only loss being to Pitt, 86-62. Still, they did have a win over Gonzaga in there before falling to Louisville 79-70. West Virginia would go on to win seven straight, including wins over Arizona, Kansas, and Oklahoma State. They would then fall to Arizona before playing Colorado in their last game. West Virginia dominated early, building an 11-point lead at the half. Colorado would cut into the lead, but West Virginia would win 78-70.

Meanwhile, Houston is 12-3 on the year. They would start the year just 4-3, with losses to Auburn, Alabama, and San Diego State. Since then, they have won eight straight games. In their last game, they faced Kansas State. Houston built a 22-point lead in the first half with the help of an 18-2 run. They would continue the dominance in the second half, winning the game 87-57.

Here are the West Virginia-Houston College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: West Virginia-Houston Odds

West Virginia: +14.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +1000

Houston: -14.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -2100

Over: 123.5 (-110)

Under: 123.5 (-110)

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Houston

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why West Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

West Virginia is ranked 42nd in the KenPom's rankings. They are 79th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 19th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. West Virginia has been great on defense this year. They are 19th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting tenth in opponent effective field goal percentage. They also limit passing lanes, sitting 22nd in the nation in opponent assists per game.

Javon Small leads West Virginia in scoring and assists this year. He is scoring 19.8 points per game while adding five assists per game. He also has 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Jonathan Powell. Powell is scoring 9.3 points per game while adding 2.2 rebounds per game this year. Finally, Toby Okani has been solid. He is scoring 8.1 points per game while adding 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Amani Hansberry leads the team in rebounds this year. He comes in with 5.9 rebounds per game, while also adding 9.6 points and 1.3 assists per game. He is joined by Eduardo Andre in the frontcourt. Andre is scoring just 5.9 points per game but adds 4.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game this year.

Why Houston Will Cover The Spread/Win

Houston is ranked third in the KenPom's rankings. They are 14th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting first in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Houston has been dominant on defense this year. They are first in the nation in opponent points per game, while also sitting first in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they are sixth in opponent assist-to-turnover ratio this year.

L.J. Cryer leads the way for Houston, leading the team in scoring this year. He comes in with 14.1 points per game while adding 1.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year. He is joined by Emanuel Sharp, who is also scoring 14.1 points per game. Sharp also adds 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Finally, Terrance Archeneaux comes in with 9.1 points per game, while also adding 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, J'Wan Roberts leads the way. Roberts leads the team in rebounding this year, coming in with 6.7 rebounds per game. He also has 8.9 points, 1.4 assists, one steal, and 0.9 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Joseph Tugler. Tugler leads the team in blocks, having 2.5 blocks per game this year. He is also scoring 6.3 points while grabbing six rebounds per game.

Final West Virginia-Houston Prediction & Pick

A few key factors will determine this game between West Virginia and Houston. First, while both defenses are solid Houston is better on offense. They are 88th in points per game while sitting 85th in effective field goal percentage, and second in the nation in three-point shooting percentage. Meanwhile, West Virginia is 145th in the nation in points per game, 129th in effective field goal percentage, and 120th behind the arc. The second is turnovers. West Virginia is 93rd in turnovers, and 72nd in opponent turnovers. Meanwhile, Houston is eighth in turnovers and 38th in opponent turnovers this year. Finally, there is rebounding. Houston is 46th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, while West Virginia is 213th. Take Houston in this one.

Final West Virginia-Houston Prediction & Pick: Houston -14.5 (-114)