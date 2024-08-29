ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's a new era for Alabama football as former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer leads the Crimson Tide into a Week 1 matchup against Western Kentucky. We continue our college football odds series with a Western Kentucky-Alabama prediction, pick, and how to watch.

DeBoer, fresh off a National Championship Game appearance with the Huskies, takes over for Nick Saban after his retirement back in January. While it's difficult to step into a great man's shoes, DeBoer is a proven winner with a 104-12 record as a college football head coach, and he has a talented roster that can keep Alabama in the national title picture.

As for the Hilltoppers, they're coming off an 8-5 season, which was capped off with a thrilling 38-35 overtime win against Old Dominion in the Famous Toastery Bowl.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Western Kentucky-Alabama Odds

Western Kentucky: -31.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +2500

Alabama: -31.5 (-112)

Moneyline: – 10000

Over: 59.5 (-112)

Under: 59.5 (-108)

How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Alabama

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Western Kentucky Could Cover The Spread/Win

If you were asking Larry Davis about his opinion on Western Kentucky in 2024, he might say that this team is going to be pretty, pretty, pretty good.

Tyson Helton is entering his sixth season with the Hilltoppers, having led the team to eight or more wins in four of his first five years on the job. He has 14 starters back in the fold, and nine of them come on offense. While they do have to replace Hard Knocks favorite Austin Reed (8,084 YDs, 71 TDs in his two seasons as a starter), TJ Finley joins after a big year at Texas State. The former LSU and Auburn quarterback threw for 3,287 yards and 24 touchdowns last season for the Bobcats, and given Helton's track record at the position – recently released New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe also starred at the school – there's reason for optimism.

Running back Elijah Young (104 CARs, 474 YDs, 5 TDs and 20 RECs, 247 YDs, 5 TDs) is back, and there are playmakers at wide receiver. Add to that an experienced offensive line, and Helton has a recipe for a big season from his offense.

And, well, it's Alabama's first game without Nick Saban on the sidelines since he took over in 2007. Surely it wouldn't surprise anyone if there were a few hiccups, right? The Tide lost a lot of players to the NFL and transfer portal, which could further support that argument.

Western Kentucky has plenty of talent, and it's good enough to earn a shot at the Conference USA title…and maybe a competitive performance in Tuscaloosa.

Why Alabama Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Crimson Tide have heard all the chatter.

“They aren't going to be as good without Saban.” Or “this is 100 percent the start of the downfall for the Alabama football program.” Alabama rival fanbases have been weighing in all summer, and DeBoer's group might just come out on a mission to quiet the critics.

The Tide are led by Heisman Trophy contender Jalen Milroe at quarterback, and he had an electric 2023 season with 2,834 passing yards, 468 rushing yards, and 35 total touchdowns. The backfield is loaded with standouts Justice Haynes and Jam Miller. The wide receiver group has room to grow, but keep in mind that DeBoer produced the nation's top receiving core last season at Washington.

Alabama should be able to challenge Western Kentucky's front seven on defense, and that could put pressure on the secondary to make plays. That will be easier said than done given Milroe's ability to impact the game with both his arm and legs.

On defense? There is talent aplenty, even with all the top playmakers joining NFL rosters. The defensive line is experienced, and there will undoubtedly be breakout candidates across the board at other key positions.

There's no Saban, but this still looks like a traditional Alabama football team.

Final Western Kentucky-Alabama Prediction & Pick

Can Alabama shut down Western Kentucky's passing game? That's what will decide the result in this one.

The Tide is too strong in a lot of areas to be on upset alert, but there's an argument to be made against them covering the spread due to how the Hilltoppers run their offense. And, of course, there are always points that can be put on the board when the game is already in hand.

It's hard to love this number for either team, and the over 59.5 might be the best play of the bunch since Alabama should have no problem scoring.

But if you want to take a side, a motivated Alabama squad may be the better choice.

Final Western Kentucky-Alabama Prediction & Pick: Alabama -31.5 (-112)