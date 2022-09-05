Kevin Harvick was not happy with how his night ended during the first race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. He was not even able to finish the 2022 Cook Out Southern 500race due to a fire in his car which he mostly blames on the Next Gen car.

“I’m sure it’s just crappy parts on the race car like we’ve seen so many times. They haven’t fixed anything. It’s kind of like the safety stuff. We just let it keep going and keep going,” Harvick bemoaned after the race, via Dustin Long of NBC Sports. “What a disaster for no reason. We didn’t touch the wall. We didn’t touch a car and here we are in the pits with a burned up car and we can’t finish the race during the playoffs because of crappy-ass parts,” Harvic added.

Kevin Harvick instead settled for a 33rd-place finish because of his inability to finish the race, which also means that he is now relegated to the bottom four in the playoff standings together with Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, and Chase Briscoe. Harvick is going to have to put together a masterful performance next weekend at the 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 if he is to climb his way back up the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff cut line. The 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 will be held at Kansas Speedway, where Harvick has always raced well. In fact, in 33 career NASCAR starts there, Harvick has won three times with 12 top 5s and 19 top 10s. Moreover, he has cracked the top five in four of his last five appearances at Kansas Speedway.