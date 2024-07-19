Travis Kelce flew under the radar on most teams' draft boards, but today you can guarantee he's on every opponent's scouting report. As the fifth tight end selected in the 2013 NFL Draft, Kelce fell to the third round. Some even say he was only selected by the Kansas City Chiefs because his brother, Jason Kelce, guaranteed Chiefs coach Andy Reid he'd be on his best behavior. Fast forward 11 years later, how did the careers of the tight ends picked ahead of him pan out?

Tyler Eifert: 21st pick

Tyler Eifert was the first tight end to hear his name called ahead of Travis Kelce in the 2013 NFL Draft and was the only tight end taken in the first round. He'd land on the Cincinnati Bengals facing high expectations due to his stellar college career at Notre Dame. He showed promise in his rookie season, and by 2015, he earned a Pro Bowl selection and established himself as a red-zone threat.

However, injuries plagued his entire career, limiting his time on the field and preventing him from reaching his full potential. He played eight seasons in the NFL with the Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars, retiring in 2020.

Zach Ertz: 35th pick

The next tight end off the board was Zach Ertz, selected 35th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles. It didn't take much time for Ertz to establish himself as a legitimate target on offense. He caught 36 balls for 469 yards and scored four touchdowns as a rookie. Ertz became the full-time starter four years later and his defining moment came in Super Bowl LII where he caught the game-winning touchdown.

Since then, Ertz has also played for the Arizona Cardinals and currently plays for the Washington Commanders. He is the only 2013 draft TE drafted ahead of Travis Kelce who has won a Super Bowl.

Gavin Escobar: 47th pick

Gavin Escobar's NFL career was brief compared to the first two tight ends taken off the board. He played four seasons in the league, primarily as a backup before he was released by the Dallas Cowboys. He had brief stints with the Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Cleveland Browns in less than a year and last played football for the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football League in 2020.

In 2022, he pursued a career as a firefighter. Unfortunately, Escobar passed away in the same year from a rock-climbing accident.

Vance McDonald: 55th pick

As the last tight end selected before Travis Kelce, Vance McDonald increased his draft stock after an impressive performance at the combine. He'd carve out a respectable eight seasons in the NFL, splitting his time with the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers. When he retired in 2021, much like Eifert, McDonald chose to stay out of the public spotlight.

In retrospect, the 2013 NFL Draft turned out to have quality tight ends outside of Kelce. But we're pretty sure if there was a redraft, Kelce wouldn't make it past the first few picks.