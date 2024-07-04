The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to make NFL history. They will attempt to win three Super Bowls in a row this season. Kansas City will need everyone on the roster, including superstar tight end Travis Kelce, locked in for the entire season. For Kelce, that might mean temporarily cutting back on some of his other endeavors.

The Kelce Brothers spoke about the future of their New Heights podcast during their latest episode. It sounds like the pod will be taking a brief hiatus as the NFL season starts ramping up again.

“It’s the end of season 2, which I don’t even know what seasons mean, we just do this show,” Jason said, per People.com. “All that means to us is we’ve got a nice couple of months off from podcasting because, I guess, in three weeks' time Travis will be in the middle of training camp.”

“Yeah, literally,” added Travis.

“And let me tell you, not enough time to do a podcast, especially the best podcast in the world,” continued Jason, adding a note about Travis, “He's gonna be busy focusing on football, getting in shape for this upcoming season. So we're gonna be off for about two months.”

Training camp is something that most NFL fans don't care much about, but it is incredibly important for NFL players. Teams will try players in new roles, install new schemes and plays, and try to figure out who will make the final 53-man roster. Kelce will need to give Chiefs training camp 100% of his attention.

“I'm down to pick it up once we're done with training camp,” noted Travis, who plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“So I think we’re going to start this up once Travis gets out of training camp,” Jason added, saying that the show will potentially start again at the end of August.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce drops eye-opening prediction about NFL adding London team

Travis Kelce is known for his fiery hot takes. He made another juicy prediction during the latest episodes of New Heights.

Kelce revealed that the only way he would consider playing for another NFL franchise is if the NFL put a team in London, England.

“I’m waiting for that team [in London] to play for another team other than the Chiefs,” Travis told his brother Jason on their podcast. “That’s the only situation is if I get to play abroad.”

Jason Kelce pressed Travis on how long he thought it would take the NFL to expand into Europe. Travis Kelce thinks it could happen relatively soon.

“Less than ten years,” Travis said. “I don’t know for a fact it’s London, but I think the teams — the NFL will get there.”

These comments come on the heels of the Kelces traveling to England to watch Taylor Swift perform her Eras Tour in London. Travis Kelce went on stage at one point with Swift and was reportedly starstruck to meet Prince Harry.

Oddly enough, Travis Kelce has already played NFL football in London. The Chiefs took on the Lions at Wembley Stadium in 2015, securing a decisive 45-10 victory. Kelce logged six catches for 49 yard and a touchdown in that game.