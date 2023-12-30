What If...? sends Captain Carter and audiences back in time for swashbuckling adventure across 1602 in the series' eighth episode.

Time has become a playground for Marvel Studios as multiple characters have found themselves slung across time for wild adventures in the MCU's history, especially in What If…?'s two seasons. What If…? may have delivered one of the craziest, though, in an episode that takes inspiration from author Neil Gaiman's notable 2003 comic mini-series, Marvel 1602.

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for What If…? Season 2, Episode 8*

Recap

What If…?'s eighth episode picks up shortly after the end of episode five which saw Captain Carter transported to another universe in the year 1602 by Wanda Merlin. It is revealed this universe has been suffering from an incursion, with tears opening randomly that have slowly been killing this universe.

While watching a performance by Prince Loki, another tear opens above a theater and begins pulling him into as. Carter is able to save him, but Queen Hela is pulled in by the tear and leaves Prince Thor as the next in line for the throne. The angered prince orders Carter's imprisonment for failing to save his sister and stopping the tears, but Carter is able to escape.

Carter is greeted soon after by The Watcher, who tells her there is no hope for this universe and has come to bring her back to her home universe. She refuses, however, believing that there is still hope to save this universe from utter destruction.

She is able to get information about the potential cause of the tears while eavesdropping on a meeting between King Thor and his advisors, with the aid of Sir Nicholas Fury. It turns out Carter was not the only time-displaced person in this universe and the other one is likely the cause of the tears, and the super soldier will need help if she wants to save this universe.

First is the “madman” Tony Stark, a fast-talking inventor who appears to have burned many bridges within the royal court. He tells Carter he can build a machine that could send the other time traveler back to their time, but it will require the stone in King Thor's scepter. The pair will require more help, though, and Stark points Carter to a band of thieves led Steve Rogers, also known as Rogers Hood, and includes Bucky Barnes and Scott Lang.

Carter meets the group as their robbing Prince Loki and joins the band of thieves at their treetop hideaways to discuss the situation. In the middle of their sit-down, the hideaway is attacked by Sir “Happy” Hogan and the Royal Yellowjackets dispatched by King Thor to bring in Carter. The fight is fairly even until Hogan brings in the Destroyer armor, prompting Carter to surrender so Rogers' band can escape.

She turns down another offer by The Watcher to return to her universe and easily breaks out of her cell. Carter quickly discovers another unique individual being held in the dungeons who turns out to be Bruce Banner. Banner has been living in masked-isolation when Carter's fight with the guards is enough to provoke him to transform into the Hulk, tearing through the castle in turn.

Carter reunited with Stark, Banner, and Rogers' band shortly after, where Stark unveils his machine to find the “Forerunner” as they have been dubbed. The group then disguise themselves to infiltrate Thor's court when another tear opens right above the throne.

Wanda Merlin attempts to keep the tear closed as fighting breaks out in the royal court as Carter attempts to get Thor's scepter. After a lengthy and chaotic fight, Carter is able to get the scepter and places the stone inside Stark's machine. The Forerunner is then revealed as Rogers, who explains he was sent flying back in time when he cracked the Time Stone during a fight with Thanos.

Despite her initial hesitation, Carter sends Rogers back to his time and resets the universe. It is saved as a result, but Carter finds herself trapped in 1602. The situation quickly appears to improve, though, with the arrival of another friend asking for her help.

Review

When it was announced season two would be tackling Marvel 1602, it quickly became the most anticipated episode of the season for many fans online. The episode delivers in spades, though it is admittedly not as dark as the original comic series by writer Neil Gaiman.

It is clear from the dialogue, alone, that the team at Marvel Studios putting the episode together had fun working on this episode. While Carter still speaks fairly normally, many of the characters speaking in a mix of swashbuckling heroes and Shakespearean-style English audiences relate to the time.

Anyone expecting the dark themes of Gaiman's original 2003 comic series, though, may not enjoy this adaptation of Marvel 1602.

The original limited series leaned a little darker with some of its themes and art style to fit Gaiman's writing, though is admittedly not as dark and atmospheric as the writer's seminal graphic novel series The Sandman. The animated series' take on 1602, in turn, fits much more with the general tone of the MCU than Gaiman's comic writings which, if that is what some viewers are looking for, they may be disappointed.

It still stands out as one of the better episodes of the season thanks to its swashbuckling adventure and all-star voice cast including Hayley Atwell, Jeffrey Wright, Samuel L. Jackson, Mark Ruffalo, Elizabeth Olsen, and Chris Hemsworth.

Ending Explained

Similar to the ending of Kahhori's debut episode, Carter was greeted by the face of Strange Supreme after seemingly consigning herself to life in the reset 1602 universe. He arrives to greet his fellow Guardian of the Multiverse and tells her he has “quite the story to tell” her before it cuts to a “to be continued” screen.

This is the second time in the season Strange has made his presence known, the first being when he introduced himself to Kahhori at the end of episode six. It would not be surprising if he came to 1602 to ask for Carter's help, as well, given their history battling the universe-jumping Ultron that nearly destroyed the multiverse in season one.

That said, it is still Strange Supreme so there could be a more devious plot afoot given his own dark and selfish past.

Should you stream What If…? season 2 episode 8?

Episode eight is worth an immediate watch, especially with it feeding right into the season finale.

Aside from that, the episode is a swashbuckling good time that, as stated with other episodes from season two, highlights what is possible in What If…? when the creative team lets their minds run wild. The all-star voice cast for this episode is an added cherry on top, especially with how many returning names lean into the setting and dialogue with their performances.

What If…? season two is available to stream on Disney+.