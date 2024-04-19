Prince William is supporting his wife, Princess Kate, amid her cancer battle. In his first public appearance since his wife's cancer diagnosis announcement, William accepted cards for both Kate and his father King Charles III who have both been diagnosed in the past couple of months. A volunteer at the food distribution charity Surplus to Supper surprised the royal with cards for them both. The Telegraph reported that when accepting the cards from the volunteer, they asked William to look after Kate and he responded: “I will.”
Princess Kate Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Princess Kate explained in a video that she was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery.
“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” the royal mom explained. “The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”
“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok,” she said referring to her three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. “As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”
A source also gave some insight on why Prince William was not in the video with Princess Kate while she delivered her message last month.
“It is a message from the princess about her health, and she wanted to personally deliver the message on her own,” a palace source told People.
“William is extremely proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown not just this week but since her surgery in January,” the source says. “Now more than ever, he's focused on ensuring his wife has the privacy she needs to fully recover and that his children are shielded from the understandable interest in the news that has been shared.”