Experience an emotional reunion as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami faces his childhood club, Newell's Old Boys, in a preseason clash.

The upcoming preseason clash between Inter Miami CF and Newell's Old Boys stands poised as a poignant moment for Lionel Messi, marking his return to face the club where his illustrious footballing journey commenced. Scheduled for February 15 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, this encounter holds sentimental value as Messi prepares to grace the pitch against his childhood club, a pivotal chapter in his formative years before his iconic tenure at FC Barcelona.

Messi's match represents a nostalgic reunion with Newell's Old Boys, the club where he made his fledgling strides in the sport. From his youth team tenure in Rosario until age 13, Newell's served as the nurturing ground for the Argentine maestro before his leap to European football.

Adding a layer of sentiment to the occasion, Inter Miami's coach Gerardo Martino, a revered figure at Newell's, anticipates an emotionally charged encounter. Martino, who commenced his illustrious career with the Argentine club and holds a record for the most appearances, expressed his anticipation, stating, “I am delighted to welcome my beloved Newell's to our home here in Miami. It will be a special match due to everything Newell's Old Boys means to me.”

Chris Henderson, Inter Miami's Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director, emphasized the match's significance in fortifying the team's preparations for a compelling 2024 season, highlighting the strategic importance of these preseason encounters.

This friendly against Newell's is a pivotal addition to Miami's robust preseason schedule, offering crucial tests before the MLS season kick-off. The club's comprehensive international tour spanning El Salvador, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, and Japan underscores their commitment to rigorous preparation.

As anticipation mounts for Messi's poignant reunion and Inter Miami's preparatory journey, this fixture emerges as an emotional milestone, uniting nostalgia and anticipation, offering fans a captivating glimpse into the fusion of footballing legacy and aspirations for the upcoming season.