Disney's Phineas & Ferb are returning after seven years.

During New York Comic Con, creators Dan Povernmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh opened up about the revival, according to Pop Insider.

Regarding where the new season will pick up and whether it's a continuation from when it ended, Marsh said, “It'll probably be the following summer. It's basically the same show as before; we've got a lot of the same staff.”

“We realized we hadn't run out of ideas yet,” Marsh added.

The new season of Phineas & Ferb

The show will not be built from scratch, taking elements from the original consisting of the step-brothers and your favorite scientist still inventing and trying to take over the world.

The ‘PHINEAS & FERB’ revival takes place the following Summer after the original series. (Source: https://t.co/d7Knd1m29M) pic.twitter.com/iqMQQbY8kS — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 20, 2023

“Somebody called and said, ‘Want to make more?' and we're like, yeah. We've always said, ‘Yeah, sure, we'll do that,” Marsh noted.

“I think it came about because the show's been in the top five on Disney+ since they started. I think with the pandemic, a lot of people went back to that for a comfort show, and I think that really pushed the numbers up, and they were like, ‘We should do more of this show,” Povenmire said.

The creators mentioned that fans can expect more adventures and sad backstories with Dr. Doofenshmirtz in the new season.

“Doofenshmirtz is just the way I pitched it the first time I Pitched it to anybody, and they just sort of fell in love with it…my sister says that I would always talk like this for some reason, so to her, it sounds like me,” Povenmire said.

There is no official release time set for Phineas & Ferb, but fans should start getting excited because it's being developed and on the way soon.