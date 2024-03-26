This offseason has been one of the busiest in the history of the NFL. Massive names are switching teams left and right in both free agency and the trade market, but this offseason has been about more than just player movement. NFL owners have approved several game-changing rules that have sent shock waves through the football world.
Notably, the NFL kickoff format is being completely revamped, but you can find out more about that by clicking this link. One massive change that the NFL will be implementing next season is when the trade deadline is. The NFL has decided to move the trade deadline back, and even after an offseason with a ton of player movement, that rule change will create massive ramifications in the league. In this article, we will explain everything that you need to know about the new NFL trade deadline.
What is the NFL trade deadline?
Trades are becoming more and more common in the NFL, especially at the trade deadline. A team can trade a player, players, or draft picks at any point in the NFL season until the trade deadline occurs. There are many reasons to make a trade. Some teams want to add talent right away and are willing to give up future assets in an effort to win now, while other teams don't see a direct route to winning and are, therefore, willing to trade their players and better set themselves up for the future.
Trade season is most active during the trade deadline, which is the last day during the season when teams are allowed to make trades. After the trade deadline, teams must wait until the new league year starts to start making trades again. The NFL has a trade deadline to ensure that teams aren't loading up on new players late in the season right before a playoff run.
When is the new NFL trade deadline?
Historically, the NFL's trade deadline has been on the Tuesday following Week 8, but that is set to change starting next season. NFL owners have agreed to move the trade deadline back one week, so now, the NFL trade deadline is on the Tuesday following Week 9.
That means during the 2024 season, the trade deadline will be on Nov. 5, whereas it was on Oct. 31 last season. A change to push the deadline back two weeks was proposed by Andrew Berry, the general manager of the Cleveland Browns, and it was supported by the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets. However, three-fourths of the league decided on pushing the deadline back only one week. That change was proposed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Part of the reason for the change was the fact that the deadline date wasn't changed when the NFL transitioned from a 17-week season to an 18-week season. The deadline being a week later than it has been better reflects the current state of the NFL schedule.
How will the new trade deadline date affect player movement?
There were 15 moves made at last years trade deadline, as deadline deals have become commonplace in recent seasons. Now, you can expect even more trades to be made at the deadline. By pushing the deadline back a week, teams will have more time to identify where they are as a team and make a decision on what direction they are trending towards.
An additional week of play means teams are more likely to know if they are headed towards a rebuild and should, therefore, be sellers at the trade deadline, or if the team has a shot at the playoffs and should add pieces at the trade deadline.
The NFL trade deadline is always one of the most fun and exciting times of the year, and this rule change will make an already crazy day even crazier.