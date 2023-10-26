For a long time, the NFL trade deadline was usually a pretty insignificant date. That has changed in recent years, and tons of deals — both small and large — are now made every year. At last year's trade deadline, a record amount of deals were made, and this year is expected to be just as chaotic. With trade frequency being up in recent seasons, we decided to look at which teams have made the most trade deadline deals in the last 10 years. Considering that the trade deadline in 2023 is on Oct. 31, we will only be looking at trades executed within a week of the deadline for this exercise.

1 trade deadline trade since 2013

Teams: Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers

Every team has made at least one deadline deal since 2013. That wasn't the case until last year's massive deadline, though. The Vikings, Raiders, and Colts all made their first deadline deal in at least a decade at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. The Raiders were sellers, the Vikings were buyers, and the Colts were somewhere in between.

The Raiders moved Jonathon Hankins and a seventh-round pick for a sixth-round pick in a low-stakes trade, but one that had an eye on the future. The Vikings made one of the biggest moves when they traded for T.J. Hockenson, one of the best tight ends in football. It has looked like a great trade in hindsight. The Colts swapped running backs with the Buffalo Bills last season and gained a conditional pick in the process. They traded Nyheim Hines in exchange for Zach Moss, and although Hines was supposed to be the better player, Moss has actually done more since the trade, especially considering Hines is out for the year with an injury.

2 trade deadline trades since 2013

Teams: San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders

Most of the teams that have only made two trades at the deadline since 2013 didn't get into trading until recently when it has become commonplace. Of this group, only the Browns and Titans had made a deadline deal prior to 2017, which was the first year that trades started happening with more frequency.

In 2017, eight deals were made at the deadline. Only nine deadline deals were made overall from 2013-16. From 2017-21, there was an average of 7.8 trades in the week leading up to the trade deadline. Of course, 2022 broke all the records on NFL trade deadline day. Last year, there were 15 trades on the trade deadline or in the week leading up to it.

3 trade deadline trades since 2013

Teams: Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did a lot of trading a decade ago, but have slowed down since. They were one of four teams — the Broncos, Lions, and Patriots being the others — with multiple trade deadline trades from 2013-16, but they haven't made a trade since.

Trading at the deadline was a rarity at that time, but the Buccaneers were ahead of their time, so it is surprising that they haven't traded at the deadline since 2016. This is especially intriguing considering they were always all in when Tom Brady was on the team.

The other team with three trade deadline moves over the last decade is the Seattle Seahawks, who have hit on their trades. They landed both Duane Brown and Quandre Diggs at the deadline, two of their best players in recent seasons.

4 trade deadline trades since 2013

Teams: Pittsburgh Steelers, St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints

Nine teams have traded four times at the trade deadline since 2013, which is the most common amount of deadline deals since then. The team that most stands out among the group is the Rams. General manager Les Snead is one of the most aggressive executives in football, and he has a history of making big trades. However, most of those have come in the offseason as he tends to get his roster how he likes by trading draft picks, which are usually most valuable ahead of/during the draft in the offseason. One big trade deadline deal Snead pulled off was when he landed Von Miller. The edge rusher helped push the Rams to a Super Bowl victory.

5 trade deadline trades since 2013

Teams: Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans

Both the Chiefs and the Texans have made five trades since 2013 at the trade deadline. Only one of those was at last year's deadline when the Chiefs acquired Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants. Toney has been inconsistent in Kansas City, but he was a big reason why they won the Super Bowl last season.

7 trade deadline trades since 2013

Teams: Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles

No teams have made exactly six trades during deadline week over the last decade, but three teams have made seven. The Dolphins have been super active in recent years in the trade market, especially at the end of October. Just last year, they made two deadline deals. One of those deals was a solid trade, and the other ended up being bad.

The Eagles have also been uber-aggressive in upgrading their roster recently. Howie Roseman is notorious for fleecing other executives in the trade market, and he might have done it again.

The Eagles made the biggest move of the 2023 NFL trade deadline so far when they traded for Kevin Byard from the Titans. The Eagles have made plenty of splashy moves in recent years, but not many expected Roseman to acquire such a big name. It is even more impressive, considering the general manager didn't have to give up a massive trade package to get the deal done.

8 trade deadline trades since 2013

Teams: Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets

This list doesn't account for the fact that the 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey just over a week before the deadline in 2022. The move wasn't close enough to the deadline to qualify for this list, but it was still one of the best in-season trades ever. Likewise, the Jets' notorious trade for Aaron Rodgers doesn't count because it occurred during the offseason. Despite this, the Niners and the Jets are both tied (with the Broncos) for the second-most deadline deals ever.

Speaking of the Broncos, former general manager John Elway was very aggressive when he was running the franchise. Elway made a number of moves at the deadline — including trading for Vernon Davis — during the Peyton Manning era to help bring home another championship to Denver.

After Manning retired, Elway stayed active by trading away veterans like Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. Eventually, Elway handed the reigns over to George Paton. The newer general manager has been similarly aggressive in moving veterans at the deadline. He most notably traded Broncos legend Von Miller to the Rams, but also dealt Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins last year.

More than 8 trade deadline trades since 2013

Teams: New England Patriots

One team stands above the rest. The Patriots have made not nine but 10 deals at the trade deadline over the last decade. Bill Belichick rarely takes a deadline off, and he is always looking to make moves on the margins to help his team in the less glamorous areas of the sport. He is also known to move off of players quickly and for little return if he feels they don't fit the Patriots' way.