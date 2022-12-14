By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

It’s been a phenomenal few weeks in Qatar and now, we’re finally down to just two teams left standing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Argentina booked their ticket to the grand finale with a dominant 3-0 victory over Croatia on Tuesday, much in part to the sheer brilliance of Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez. Then on Wednesday, France abruptly ended Morocco’s Cinderella run as they beat the African outfit 2-0 behind goals from Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal Kolo Muani. Now, that sets the stage for a World Cup Final between the two best sides of the tournament and it also means a matchup between PSG teammates Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

So, when exactly is the match?

When is The World Cup Final Between France And Argentina?

The final is set for Sunday, December 18th at 7 AM PT and 11 AM ET at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, the same venue where France and Argentina played their semifinal fixtures. The game can be seen on FOX in the United States, TSN in Canada, and BBC and ITV in the UK. This stadium holds a capacity of 88,966 fans and you better believe it will be jam-packed.

These two squads are familiar with one another, also meeting at the Round of 16 stages four years ago in Russia, where Les Bleus ran out 4-3 winners behind a brace from none other than Mbappe, who was just starting to make a name for himself. At the moment, he’s scored five goals in the World Cup and tallied two assists, but sits just behind Messi in the Golden Boot race, who has also bagged five but registered three assists.

Many people believed France would potentially bow out earlier in the knockout rounds given the number of key players they’re missing, including Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, and Presnel Kimpembe. But, between the brilliance of Giroud and Mbappe up top, they’re just one win away from a second straight World Cup title.

As for Argentina, their matchday 1 defeat to Saudi Arabia was a massive upset and very concerning, but Lionel Scaloni’s men have responded in a big way, winning every game since. Messi is carrying La Albiceleste and is the sole reason they’re even at this point.

The World Cup Final should be an absolute treat and needless to say, nearly the entire globe will be tuning in for the biggest sporting event around.