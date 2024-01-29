Patrick Mahomes couldn't be prouder after seeing his Chiefs reach the Super Bowl once again.

In what has almost become a yearly tradition, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have advanced to the Super Bowl. This time around, the Chiefs had to travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens.

Mahomes and company responded with a 17-10 victory. With the Chiefs winning yet another AFC title, the quarterback couldn't be prouder of his teammates and the resilience they showed against the Ravens, vis CBS Sports.

“I knew going on the road we were going to be okay. We've got a lot of dogs in that locker room. Those guys came to play today,” Mahomes said. “Defense, offense, special teams. We were going to win this trophy with Norma Hunt's name on our jersey, we promised you that. So we went out and got that thing.”

Hunt passed away in January of 2023. She was the wife of late Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt. She also was the only woman to attend every Super Bowl before her passing, via AP. Mahomes knew the team had an extra chip on their shoulder to try and win the AFC for Hunt.

The Chiefs started out as the aggressor as Mahomes found Travis Kelce for an early touchdown pass. While the Ravens battled back, Kansas City never trailed in the contest and held Baltimore to just three points in the second half.

It wasn't the flashiest win, but it got the Chiefs back into the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes is proud of how his teammates played around him. Whoever Kansas City faces in the championship, the quarterback is looking for the same exact effort.