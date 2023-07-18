On Tuesday, July 18th, we have a great slate of baseball and FanDuel is running a no runs first inning parlay that's paying out 3-1 odds. We take a look at this no runs first-inning parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Tuesday, July 18th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has two no runs first inning bets from two different games parlayed together into one parlay. Let's take a look at what FanDuel's no runs first inning promo has to offer.

MLB No Runs First Inning Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB No Runs First Inning Parlay Odds

No Runs First Inning Parlay Odds: +300 or -115 for (CHW-NYM) & +114 (SFG-CIN)

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Mets

Lucas Giolito and Carlos Carrasco will look to keep their opponents scoreless in the first inning tonight when the Chicago White Sox and New York Mets face off. Both pitchers have been strong in the first inning this season, and I believe they will be able to continue that trend tonight.

Giolito has allowed just one run in the first inning in his 13 starts this season. He has a 0.69 ERA in the first inning, and he has struck out 13 batters in 11 innings. Carrasco has also been strong in the first inning. He has allowed just two runs in the first inning in his 11 starts this season. He has a 1.00 ERA in the first inning, and he has struck out 14 batters in 9 innings.

The White Sox and Mets both have strong lineups, but I believe that Giolito and Carrasco will be able to keep them in check in the first inning. Even though both teams have the ability to put runs in bunches, neither the White Sox nor the Mets particularly have success doing so in the first inning. In each of their last five games, neither one has scored a single run in the first inning which gives them a great opportunity to stay under this total.

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds

In the upcoming matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds, both teams will be sending their respective pitchers, Anthony DeSclafani and Luke Weaver, to the mound. However, based on their recent performances and the circumstances surrounding the game, it is unlikely that either team will be able to score a run in the first inning.

Anthony DeSclafani, the starting pitcher for the Giants, is scheduled to be activated from the injured list for this game. He got shut down after discomfort in his shoulder which is most likely what led to his recent performances. The time off to rehab that shoulder should have done him well to get back on track in this road matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

On the other side, Luke Weaver will be taking the mound for the Cincinnati Reds. Weaver has had a challenging season so far, with a 7.00 ERA in his 16 starts. While he has not pitched much at all this season, he has some good numbers against the San Francisco Giants. In nine career starts against the Giants, Weaver has compiled a 3-3 record with a 3.13 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 37.1 innings pitched.

While both teams have offenses that can take the top off the ball, especially in pitcher-friendly Great American Ballpark they have not been good early-run teams. Neither the Giants nor the Reds put up a ton of runs in the early going of their games. Over their last five games, the Giants have only scored one run in the first inning five games ago on the road in Colorado meanwhile, the Reds haven't scored a single run in the first inning in their last five games.

With the Reds struggling offensively to put up runs at all as they have been shut out in three of their last four games, this would be the get-right matchup that Anthony DeSclafani needs to come back to after being on the disabled list. Meanwhile, Luke Weaver who's been having a terrible season for the most part gets a favorable matchup himself against a team he is familiar with and that is only averaging 3.6 runs per game in their last 10 games.