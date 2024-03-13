In the lead up to Opening Day, Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease has been one of, if not the most talked about trade candidate. Cease has heard the trade rumors, but he isn't letting them affect his work on the mound.
With the White Sox making changes across their roster, Cease is viewed as their best trade candidate. Teams from the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles have all been viewed as potential suitors throughout the offseason. But no matter where Cease might go, the right-hander is only focused on improving, via Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
“Its happened so many times in the past couple of months, it really just feels like noise,” Cease said. “I definitely see what is being said and people send me stuff. But I feel like if was really overly focused on that, it would be hard to perform.”
Cease is under team control through 2026 and is set to make just $8 million in 2024. That control and value has driven Cease's trade value up. As has his work on the mound.
The 2023 season was a bit of a down year for the right-hander as he recorded a 4.58 ERA. However, Cease still struck out 200+ batters for the third year in a row. He was at the top of his game in 2022, when Cease held a 14-8 record with a 2.20 ERA and a 227/78 K/BB ratio.
Chicago knows they would get a hefty haul of prospects for Dylan Cease. Talks surrounding his name has heated up with Opening Day only getting closer. But no matter how hot the stove burns, Cease is blocking out the noise. Trade or not, the current White Sox ace is simply looking to prove himself in 2024.