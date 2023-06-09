Eloy Jimenez was forced to leave the Chicago White Sox recent matchup with the New York Yankees due to a worrisome injury. Jimenez's latest injury update will have White Sox fans breathing a sign of relief. However, Chicago isn't fully out of the water just yet.

Jimenez is expected to miss the 4-5 days with a left calf injury, via James Fegan of The Athletic. However, the White Sox are not expecting Jimenez to require a stint on the injured list.

While he is one of the best hitters in Chicago's lineup, injuries have hurt Jimenez's career early on. Over the past two seasons, Jimenez hasn't appeared in more than 84 games. The White Sox seem to have avoided a major injury scare this time around. Still, Jimenez needs to be on the field to make the biggest impact in Chicago.

Before this most recent injury, Jimenez had appeared in 35 games for the White Sox thus far. He is hitting .257 with six home runs and 24 RBI on the season. Overall, it is a bit of a down year compared to Jimenez's standards. He is a career .274 hitter with 77 home runs and 235 RBI. Still, the outfielder ranks top five in batting average, home runs and RBI amongst White Sox.

Chicago will now be forced to be without Jimenez for at least a short period of time. The South Siders will take it over a long-term injury stint. Still, the team is hoping Jimenez can get past this injury scare and get back to leading the offense as soon as possible.