Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez will miss 2-3 weeks with a left hamstring strain, according to the Athletic senior writer James Fegan.

“White Sox say Eloy Jimenez will miss 2-3 weeks with a left hamstring strain,” Fegan wrote. “(Infielder) Jake Burger recalled.”

According to the MLB, he suffered the injury running the bases in the seventh inning of Monday’s home opener vs. the San Francisco Giants. The Sox recalled Burger from Triple-A Charlotte and put Jimenez on the 10-day injured list with a low-grade left hamstring strain before Wednesday’s game vs. San Francisco.

The Giants hit seven home runs, including four in the fifth inning, as the Sox fell 12-3 to the Giants in Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday. The White Sox scored two points in the seventh inning and one point in the eighth as they earned five hits.

“To see our guys swing the bats the way they did was a nice job by our offense,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said, via MLB.com. “Also staying with it. We went up 7-0, and they clawed back in and made it a 7-3 game. We didn’t stop fighting and put a good (ninth) inning together.”

Eloy Jimenez, who has five recorded seasons with the White Sox, has played in five total games for Chicago during the 2023 season and 321 during his MLB career. The 26-year-old White Sox leftfielder earned four hits, two runs and a .211 batting average in his five games of the season, peaking at two hits and one run in a 6-3 loss to the Houston Astros in late March.

Burger, a former first-round pick in the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft, has played 66 games for Chicago in two seasons.

The White Sox will take on the Giants at 1:10 p.m. CDT on Wednesday in Guaranteed Rate Field. The game will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Chicago.