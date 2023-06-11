Liam Hendriks has been the best feel-good story so far in the MLB this season with the Chicago White Sox. Over the offseason in January, Hendriks announced that he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, putting his baseball career on hold. But Hendriks ended up being cancer free on April 20th, and made his season debut with the Sox on May 29th.

Hendriks' return to the majors hasn't been spotless, and it seems like there is another bump in the road that the veteran reliever will have to overcome. Despite picking up the win in Chicago's 2-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday, Hendriks ended up feeling pain in his elbow afterwards, and it was announced by the team that he would be headed to the injured list with right elbow inflammation.

Via Chicago White Sox:

“Prior to today’s series finale vs. Miami, the White Sox placed right-handed pitcher Liam Hendriks on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to June 10) with right elbow inflammation and recalled left-hander Tanner Banks from Class AAA Charlotte.”

This is a tough blow for Hendriks, who was seeming to just get himself back into the swing of things before suffering this tough injury blow. Given it is an elbow injury, it almost certainly could have been worse, so hopefully the inflammation will subside quickly and his stay on the injured list won't be a lengthy one. Hendriks has overcome roadblocks far bigger than this, so it feels like only a matter of time until he will be back on the mound for Chicago.