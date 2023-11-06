Former White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito refuted the notions of a toxic clubhouse during an interview with Chris Rose

A new front office is not going be enough on its own to erase the bad optics that currently define the Chicago White Sox. A positive account given by a former player might help a little, though.

Starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, who was traded to the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the deadline after spending six-and-a-half years with the organization, does not believe there was bad blood in the clubhouse. He thinks the root of the White Sox's problems was simply bad baseball.

“I don't think it's some super intricate thing, it's just we didn't play well enough,” Giolito told Chris Rose. “It's not like guys hated each other ad we were having all these issues. Everyone got along, we had a good time together. Just didn't put a good product on the field consistently enough.”

Lucas Giolito says the White Sox didn’t have clubhouse issues. They just didn’t play well enough pic.twitter.com/B2hCFs9YNJ — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) November 6, 2023

Giolito is singing a different tune than fellow pitcher Keynan Middleton, who after being traded to the New York Yankees spoke of a “no rules” culture in Chicago. Lance Lynn essentially backed up the claim after landing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Management denied it of course, but perhaps Giolito's insight will put fans more at ease.

The 2019 All-Star's production did not appear to be heavily impacted by any alleged negative atmosphere looming above Guaranteed Rate Field in 2023, as he recorded a solid 3.79 ERA in 21 starts. Lucas Giolito did implode in his subsequent homes, however, getting absolutely shelled with both the Angels and Cleveland Guardians in the second half of the season.

The 29-year-old free agent hopes he did not irreparably damage his market value. It could behoove the White Sox, who are now being led by new general manager Chris Getz, to bring back their old friend on an affordable deal. They could use as much good PR as they can get.