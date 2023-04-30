Things can’t get much worse for the Chicago White Sox in 2023. In the midst of a nine-game losing streak, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol decided to bench outfielder Luis Robert Jr. after the latter failed to run on a first-inning groundball.

Robert made a lackadaisical effort down the line on a weak chopper that was scooped up by the pitcher. The ball took a while to get to first base but Robert took longer, visibly not giving his full effort as he jogged toward the base.

Robert stayed in the game for the top of the second inning but was removed in the next half-inning when his spot in the order was due up. Speculation swirled that Robert had hurt himself coming out of the box, but the White Sox announced that it was a managerial decision to take him out.

Robert is supposed to be one of the best players on the White Sox and with that, a certain expectation comes with the talent. Considering the absolute disaster the White Sox have been this season, you’d probably be hard-pressed to find someone who has a problem with Pedro Grifol’s decision to bench Robert.

Currently in his fourth season, Robert has a .213 batting average with 11 extra-base hits and 13 RBIs in 27 games this season. He is going through a major slump right now with just three hits to his name through his last 32 at-bats.

The White Sox have little to no time for lollygagging if they want to turn their season around. It seems Luis Robert may be ready to pack it in and look forward to 2024.