Luis Robert Jr.'s all-out approach to the game of baseball is what endears him to fans of the Chicago White Sox. Even with the White Sox not having anything to play for in 2023 apart from player development and pride, Robert is still hustling around the bases, giving it his all whenever he's on the diamond. But on Wednesday, that approach seemed to have cost Robert, as he ended up with an injury to his finger after sliding into third base.

Nevertheless, the injury Robert suffered doesn't appear to be anything serious, if White Sox manager Pedro Grifol's words are any indication. Per Vinnie Duber of CHGO Sports, the 26-year old should be back in the White Sox lineup by either Friday or Saturday. That means that Robert's injury should keep him out for a maximum of just one or two days.

Just recently, Luis Robert made it clear what his goals were for the rest of the 2023 season. He said that he doesn't just plan to be a part of the 30 home runs, 30 doubles, and 20 stolen bases club. The White Sox centerfielder said that he wants to create his exclusive 30-30-30 club, and to do that, he must remain healthy.

Moreover, Robert, after encountering a plethora of injury problems in his brief big league career thus far, aims to play at least 150 games this season. Prior to the game he's certain to miss after suffering the knock to his finger, he has missed just four games for the White Sox this season thus far, and it doesn't look like his finger injury will be an obstacle in that goal of his — especially when he's now going to wear protective oven mitts on both hands when running on the basepaths.

Before injuring his finger and exiting the White Sox's contest against the New York Yankees, Robert tallied one base hit and one walk in two plate appearances, raising his slash line to .271/.325/.563. In the 26-year old centerfielder's absence, the White Sox should rely on Trayce Thompson to fill in. Thompson had one hit and one walk after replacing Robert in the lineup on Wednesday.