Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger broke his silence on the domestic violence allegations he’s currently facing. Clevinger requested that everyone holds off judgement “until there is actual evidence,” per Jesse Rogers.

“Just asking everyone to wait before they rush to judgment,” Clevinger said. “Wait until the actual facts are out there. Wait until there is actual evidence and then make your decision on who you think I am.”

Clevinger is permitted for full Spring Training participation for now as the investigation continues. However, one has to imagine it will be difficult for him to focus on baseball amid the allegations.

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn addressed the Mike Clevinger situation as well.

“There was no way for us to be aware of the incident without someone being in violation,” Hahn said, via Chelsea Janes. “There was no indication of anything close to what is being alleged in this guy’s background.”

Chicago was reportedly not aware of the allegations when they initially signed Mike Clevinger.

Clevinger, who’s previously pitched for the Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres, also stated that he’s “excited” to be with the White Sox on Wednesday, per Daryl Van Schouwen. He later added that he “trusts the process” of MLB as they continue their investigation into the matter.

All Mike Clevinger can do now is try to focus on baseball before MLB decides on a potential punishment if necessary.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Mike Clevinger situation as they are made available.