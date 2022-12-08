By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Nelson Cruz has donned seven MLB jerseys in his storied 18-year career, and he’s looking to make it eight after expressing his desire to play for the Chicago White Sox at the MLB Winter Meetings. on Wednesday.

“I would love to play for them,” Cruz told NBC Sports’ Chuck Garfien on the White Sox Talk Podcast. “Hopefully, I can play one or two more years. I want to stay in baseball. I love the game.”

After José Abreu signed with the Houston Astros on a three-year deal last week, Cruz could be just the tonic at first base for the Sox. The seven-time All-Star turned 42 in July, but it looks like he still has some gas in the tank.

“I was talking to a few scouts and my agent yesterday and I believe I’d be a good fit,” Cruz said on the podcast. “I cannot sign myself. They have to come and tell me. Hopefully that can work.”

Nelson Cruz: From player to general manager?

Cruz was invited to the Winter Meetings to speak with the media regarding him potentially managing the Dominican Republic’s national team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Two players already on the 50-man roster? White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez and starting pitcher Reynaldo López.

Cruz had an excellent season between the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays in 2021, smacking 32 home runs to go along with 86 RBI and a cool 129 OPS+. But it was a different story last year with the Washington Nationals, as he fell back to earth with just 10 long balls and a .234 average.

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn didn’t take the bait when asked about the team’s interest in signing a veteran, offensive player: “If there’s a fantastic young player we’re able to acquire via trade, that’s probably going to carry the day over a short term rental of a veteran.”

It might not be in the cards for Cruz and the White Sox in 2023, but one thing’s for sure: he’ll be back in the majors come spring training, and that’s a win for baseball fans everywhere.