White Sox plans for Elvis Andrus when Tim Anderson returns, revealed

The Chicago White Sox season has been marred with one injury after another. All Star shortstop Tim Anderson was placed on the 15-day injured list after having surgery in early August to repair a sagittal band tear in his middle finger on his left hand. The injury prompted the White Sox to sign veteran Elvis Andrus.

Andrus, who struggled earlier this season with the Oakland Athletics, began his resurgence with the White Sox. In 92 at-bats, he is hitting .293 with five home runs, 20 RBI’s and 14 runs scored. However, recent news has Anderson nearing his return. According to The Athletic beat writer James Fegan, Anderson has resumed baseball activities and is dry swinging now.

Dry swinging for now for Tim Anderson, said Miguel Cairo. Cairo said that when Anderson comes back, he’ll play shortstop, and they’ll figure out how to balance Andrus when that day comes. Andrus has said previously he’s willing to play a different position. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 13, 2022

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn did not provide an exact timetable for his return. However, he did mention it could happen during the upcoming home stand starting September 20th. Interim manager Miguel Cairo said that they will figure out Andrus when Anderson returns.

Obviously, if Anderson is healthy, he will resume his prior role in the field. That leaves an interesting situation for Andrus, who has only played shortstop for the majority of his 14-year career. He did however state that he would be willing to move to another spot in the field for the White Sox.

Chicago enters play Tuesday in second place in the American League Central division. They are three games back of the Cleveland Guardians with just 21 games left to play. The White Sox could really use the services of Anderson to their lineup. He provides a power speed combination the rest of the lineup lacks.