Tim Anderson cannot seem to go a week without some form of bad news plaguing him during the year 2023. The latest setback for the Chicago White Sox shortstop comes after he was removed from the lineup about an hour before the club is set to battle the Chicago Cubs.

“Anderson scratched with neck stiffness per White Sox,” Scott Merkin of MLB.com reported ahead of Tuesday night's clash between in-city rivals. The two-time All-Star is hitting just .240 after four consecutive seasons with a batting average of .300 or higher (led the American League in 2019). Though, struggles at the plate have not been the only problems and negativity surrounding the 30-year-old.



His recent brawl with Jose Ramirez made him an unfortunate punchline for days on end, which was later exacerbated by claims that Chicago has a culture problem in its clubhouse. Anderson has not been marked as a scapegoat by anyone on the inside, but some fans have run with that narrative all the same. While nothing can resuscitate the moribund White Sox (47-72, fourth place in AL Central) this year, the 30-year-old surely wants to end his campaign on a positive note.

His brutal start to August- batting .188 with 13 strikeouts- continues in the first of a two-game set in Wrigley Field. It has been that kind of a season for Tim Anderson and this team. There was plenty of speculation that he could be on the move ahead of the trade deadline, but the veteran ultimately stayed put.

Chicago has a huge decision this offseason concerning the club option on Anderson's contract. If things are as miserable at Guaranteed Rate Field as has been alleged, then maybe a clean break is the only way both parties can get back on the right track.