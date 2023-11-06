The Chicago White Sox's potential free agency plans could lead to a reunion with shortstop Tim Anderson ahead of the 2024 season

The Chicago White Sox declined Tim Anderson's contract option, ultimately making him a free agent. Anderson already shared a reaction and it appears that the two sides are headed in different directions. The White Sox may end up pursuing Anderson in free agency though, Bruce Levine of WSCR-AM reports.

“The White Sox will consider signing Tim Anderson down the road after he delves into free agency and sees his market value,” Levine wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Chicago is in a difficult spot. They attempted to build a winning roster in previous seasons, but struggled mightily over the past two years. Their underperformance led to a rebuild, as the White Sox traded away stars such as Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn prior to the 2023 deadline.

Anderson was also mentioned in trade rumors, but he ended up remaining in Chicago. Chicago's current rebuild suggests that moving on from the veteran shortstop makes sense. The White Sox could, however, opt to re-sign Tim Anderson and build around him.

Tim Anderson's upcoming free agency

Anderson endured a down year in 2023 without question. After hitting over .300 in each of the past four seasons, Anderson posted a .245 batting average in 2023. His numbers were down across the board. This past '23 campaign was a forgettable one for the two-time All-Star.

So will teams be interested in signing Anderson in free agency?

Given his track record, Anderson will receive interest. Teams may be hesitant to give him a long-term deal though. They likely want to see him bounce back in 2024 before discussing a multi-year contract.

Tim Anderson may feel the same way. Cody Bellinger previously struggled with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021 and 2022. He inked a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs for the 2023 season and returned to his All-Star form, which should lead to a big payday in free agency this offseason.

Anderson could take a similar approach. Perhaps a fresh start elsewhere will lead to Anderson finding his form once again.

Or, a return to Chicago on a short-term contract could make sense for him. If he performs well to open the 2024 campaign, the White Sox and Anderson may be open to talking about a contract extension.

Either way, 2024 will be a very important season for Tim Anderson.