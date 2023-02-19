Liam Hendriks’ status with the White Sox is up in the air as he undergoes treatment following a lymphoma diagnosis. But even with Hendriks undergoing treatment, his backstop Yasmani Grandal expressed that the closer doesn’t plan on being away from the diamond too long.

Despite his diagnosis, Hendriks has been present at White Sox Spring Training and reportedly throwing bullpen sessions. Grandal spoke about his closer mentality and how Hendriks’ message has inspired the White Sox, via NBC Chicago’s Chuck Garfien.

“He’s already said it. ‘I’m going to pitch this year,'” Grandal said of Hendriks. “‘I’m going to keep going. I’m going to pitch this year.’ It’s very uplifting for sure.”

Hendriks announced his diagnosis and that he would be undergoing treatment back in January. White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn said the team wouldn’t have a timeline for Hendriks until closer to Opening Day. And yet, Chicago’s closer has been throwing bullpen sessions at Spring Training and looks eager to return to the mound.

His health will always take precedence, but the White Sox would be ecstatic to have Hendriks pitching sooner rather than later. Alongside him playing baseball being a sign that he beat his lymphoma diagnosis, Hendriks is a lights out closer.

Since coming to Chicago in 2021, Hendriks has made 75 saves while pitching to a 2.66 ERA and a 198/23 K/BB ratio. He has been an All Star both seasons with the White Sox.

Yasmani Grandal is looking forward to the day he can catch for Hendriks once again. If it were up to Hendriks himself, that would be Opening Day.