An intriguing inter-league showdown will be in the works this weekend as the Chicago White Sox look to play the role of spoiler when they go up against the high-powered Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Let's check out our MLB odds series where our White Sox-Phillies prediction and pick will be revealed.
Coming into the weekend with a nightmarish 3-15 record on the year, Chicago is certainly more than eager to prove that they aren't the worst team to exist in all of baseball. The good news? The White Sox were finally able to put an end to their lengthy six-game losing streak with a 2-1 low-scoring affair against the Kansas City Royals. Getting the start against a potent Phillies lineup will be righty Michael Soroka who is 0-2 with a 6.98 ERA on the season.
On the other side of things, RHP Zach Wheeler is projected to get the baseball first on the pitching mound for Philadelphia. One of the top pitchers that the game has to offer over the last handful of seasons, he has looked fairly solid in limited action to begin the regular season despite being 0-3. Instead, his 3.00 ERA tends to suggest that he has been given a bit of bad fortune. With an 11-8 record including an active three-game winning streak, it only makes sense that the Phillies enter the weekend as heavy favorites to come out on top.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: White Sox-Phillies Odds
Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+112)
Moneyline: +265
Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-134)
Moneyline: -330
Over: 7.5 (-122)
Under: 7.5 (+100)
How to Watch White Sox vs. Phillies
Time: 6:40 ET/3:40 PT
TV: MLB.TV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win
Let's call it what it is… the odds are extremely stacked against the White Sox entering this matchup. Not only has Chicago not been able to pass the eye test to begin the 2024 season, but they are playing a brand of baseball that is not sustainable whatsoever. Indeed, the White Sox have already been given some tough breaks with a slew of injuries to some of their top stars, but these are not excuses. Undoubtedly, Chicago is already well behind the eight-ball and will need to play in desperate fashion to give Philadelphia a run for their money.
On paper, it is difficult to find any areas of Chicago's game where they hold advantages over Philly, but the main source of success that the White Sox need to conduct will obviously need to come in the form of their pitching arms. On a roster that is sinking faster than staying afloat, Chicago is keeping their fingers crossed that Soroka can provide some much-needed hope. Above all else, Soroka has had some serious control issues from the mound as he recently issued six free passes which resulted in getting shellacked by the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 11-4.
Since Chicago is technically ranked as the worst offense in baseball, the margin of error for Soroka and the pitchers following him in succession is slim to say the least. Obviously, if Soroka doesn't keep the Phillies offense off-balanced, then it may be game over starting with the opening pitch.
Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win
It's been a slightly sluggish start to the 2024 season for the Phillies, but with more than 140 games remaining in the marathon of the regular season as well as a proven track record in previous years, Philadelphia should feel A-O-K with where they are at.
Hoping to continue their hot play as of late as they continue their homestand, the offense woke up a bit in a favorable matchup versus the Colorado Rockies. Yet again, the Phillies will be squaring off against one of the worst teams in baseball in the White Sox which may serve as a golden opportunity for the sticks of Philly. Combined over their last two contests, the Phillies have scored 12 runs. Bafflingly enough, in comparison to Chicago, it is Philadelphia that has already hit 11 more baseballs into the outfield bleachers than them. To further staple Philly's case of covering the spread, they also are the more effective team in finding ways to get men on base as well.
Possibly one of the more unluckiest pitchers in baseball at the moment, Zach Wheeler's record does not correlate with how he's pitched on the young season. Overall, Wheeler has managed to record at least five innings pitched in all four of his starts and has already racked up an impressive 30 strikeouts over that span which is the fourth-most in baseball. Even if the offense has an off day at the plate, Mr. Wheeler is more than reliable to carry the load for Philadelphia.
Final White Sox-Phillies Prediction & Pick
Without a doubt, Soroka has been struggling lately which does not bode well in a matchup with a resurgent Phillies offense. Combine that with the fact that Wheeler is nearly un-hittable when on his A game, and the White Sox could find themselves in a heap of trouble.
Final White Sox-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (-134)