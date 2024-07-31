The Madden 25 Rating Reveal week continues, and developer EA Sports announced the ratings for the best defensive linemen in the game. You can rely on these 10 guys to make a play, whether it means putting pressure on the QB or plugging up the running lanes. Although EA Sports updates rosters every week of the season, these guys will be the best at their position on launch day. Without further ado, let's check out the top 10 best rated defensive players in Madden 25.

Who are The Best Defensive Lineman in Madden 25?

At launch, the top 10 best defensive linemen in Madden 25 include:

Chris Jones – 97 OVR

Dexter Lawrence – 95 OVR

Quinnen Williams – 94 OVR

Justin Madubuike – 92 OVR

Derrick Brown – 90 OVR

Cameron Heyward – 90 OVR

Vita Vea – 90 OVR

Jonathan Allen – 89 OVR

Christian Wilkins – 88 OVR

Cameron Jordan – 87 OVR

Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones is the best rated defensive lineman in Madden 25 at launch. The three-time SB Champion and highest paid Defensive Tackle more than earned high rating. After all, he made one of the most crucial plays in Super Bowl LVIII when he pressured 49ers' QB Brock Purdy into throwing an incomplete pass in OT. Because of that, the Chiefs were able to end the game with a successful touchdown drive.

But if you're looking for someone a bit younger to trade for in Franchise mode, Dexter Lawrence will do wonders with his 95 OVR. At 26 years old, the Clemson alum has been a superstar for the Giants these last couple of seasons. Sure, the Giants had a pretty rough season that saw them running with an undrafted QB for a bit, but Lawrence managed to shine despite the adversity the team faced.

Also young and ready to make an impact are Jets' Quinnen Williams and Ravens' Justin Madubuike. The latter is coming off a tremendous 13-sack season where he shattered multiple career-highs. He did more than enough to earn a big payday from the Ravens this offseason.

Overall, that includes the top 10 best defensive lineman in Madden 25 at launch. Again, keep in mind that EA Sports updates the player ratings throughout the course of the year. If these guys continue to play well, their ratings will increase. However, if they underperform, their rating is at risk of declining. So we look forward to seeing how the ratings look at the end of the season.

In other news, check out the latest Madden 25 Franchise and Presentation Deep Dive. From a new Draft Night experience and Team Builder mode, there's a lot to look forward in this year's release. And as Ratings Reveal week continues, check out some of the players who made history with their 99 OVR rating.

