The Madden 25 Rating Reveal week is underway, and developer EA Sports revealed the top 10 best HBs in the game. Whether you need a big run or you just need a few yards in the trenches, these are the top 10 guys you can rely on to get the job done. Although EA Sports updates the ratings throughout the season, these 10 players will be the best at launch. Without further ado, let's see the best HBs in Madden 25.

Who Are the Best HBs in Madden 25? Best Running Backs in the game

Overall, the top 10 best HBs in Madden 25 at launch include:

Christian McCaffrey – 99 OVR Nick Chubb – 96 OVR Derrick Henry – 94 OVR Saquon Barkley – 92 OVR Joe Mixon – 91 OVR Travis Etienne Jr. – 90 OVR Josh Jacobs – 89 OVR Kenneth Walker III – 88 OVR Aaron Jones – 88 OVR Isaiah Pacheco – 87 OVR

Christian McCaffrey is the highest rated HB in Madden 25. He also becomes the first 49er Running back to earn a 99 OVR rating in a Madden game. After earning over 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns last year, McCaffrey earned his high rating.

Under McCaffrey is Cleveland Browns' RB Nick Chubb, who unfortunately missed most of the 2023-2024 season due to injury. Backups Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt played okay in his absence, but it became how clear the Georgia alum is to their offense. Chubb turns 29 this year, but EA Sports still believes he's one of the best backs in the game.

A couple of other exciting names on the list include Ravens' Derrick Henry and Eagles' Saquon Barkley. Both players are starting fresh with a new team this year, with both hoping to be Super Bowl contenders. Ravens fans in Franchise mode should have much success in goal-line situations when you need to punch it in with King Henry. Eagles fans, on the other hand, will have tons of fun with the versatile Barkley, who has an extremely powerful offensive line to support him.

However, we feel a couple of players were left out of the top 10. Despite scoring 21 total touchdowns last year, Dolphins' RB Raheem Mostert is nowhere on the top 10 list. While the Dolphins saw plenty of offensive success from multiple players last year, it doesn't mean that Mostert's impact was minimal.

Additionally, Rams' RB Kyren Williams performed amazingly well in his sophomore season. He earned 1,350 yards last season along with 15 total touchdowns. Just because players like Puka Nacua took the spotlight early on doesn't mean we should discredit Williams' contributions. However, perhaps drafting Michigan RB Blake Corum will greatly affect Williams' usage moving forward.

Overall, that includes the top 10 best rated HBs in Madden 25. However, EA Sports will change these ratings throughout the year depending on the player's performance. Should Nick Chubb and Derrick Henry play well, their ratings and attributes will increase. EA Sports updates the ratings after every regular season week, and the playoffs. Expect a lot of changes between the player ratings now and then.

While we await Madden 25's Release, check out some of the other player rating news already revealed this week. Tyreek Hill and Christian McCaffrey both made Franchise history this week when they joined the 99 Club. Furthermore, EA Sports revealed ratings for several positions, including Safeties, Wide Receivers, and more. Take a look and see where your favorite players landed on the ratings page.

