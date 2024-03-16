Trishelle Cannatella and Chris “CT” Tamburello become The Traitors season 2 winners. The duo clinched a hard-won victory after navigating weeks of intense competition within a Scottish castle filled with reality TV stars.
Cannatella and Tamburello's triumphant moment came with the reward of a substantial cash prize exceeding $200,000. Both of the The Traitors season 2 winners brought to the game a wealth of experience. Mostly, garnered from their appearances on iconic reality shows like The Real World and The Challenge.
Throughout the season, they strategically maneuvered through challenges and alliances, ultimately eliminating all four traitors and securing their place as The Traitors season 2 winners.
Despite facing moments of doubt and suspicion, including a brief lapse in trust during a crucial elimination, the duo's remained firm on their alliance and determination. Ultimately, propelling them to victory.
“Unfortunately, it was a game. In the beginning, you’re basing your votes on assumptions.”
In The Traitors, Trishelle Cannatella and CT Tamburello ‘s win is celebrated not only as a testament to their experience in the reality TV genre. Fans also applaud the duo for the demonstration of their ability to outwit, outplay, and outlast their opponents.
What's Next For Cannatella and Tamburello?
Variety reports that for now, the dueo continued to bask in the glow of their success. Both had already reflected on their journey and the strategic decisions that led them to triumph. Trishelle admitted she made a mistake early in the game. Some fans weren't happy about it. But she understood why they were upset since it's a tough game.
For both of them, the newfound recognition as The Traitor winners further solidified their status within the reality TV community.
“This win feels like justice for The Challenge people. We’re very underestimated, and I feel like this proves that we are a force to be reckoned with.”
In the same report, the duo also made it clear there were no romantic feelings between them. Or among all traitors—it was all about strategy. This means bad news for shippers, unfortunately.
But the good thing is, both Trishelle and CT plan on being active within the entertainment industry. While at the same time, exploring opportunities that came their way following their win.
When asked about their prize money, they joked around and didn't give a straight answer. They're still figuring out what to do with it. Hopefully, some of it go straight to their relaxation and enjoyment plans. The Traitors were no joke, considering the surprise challenges they had to endure.
“I actually don’t think I would've been a good traitor, because I wear my emotions out. You could see my facial expressions. I can’t hide anything.”
Most of all, they also treasured the friendships they made with other contestants. When they went back to their normal lives, they took with them the lessons and memories from their time on the show.
The Traitors Season 3
Now, there hasn't been an official announcement regarding the release date for The Traitors season 3. According to Economic Times, Peacock will surely add more season to continue the challenges, and drama too.