Well, that's a game that the Chicago Bears definitely want to forget. The Bears were seen as heavy underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. Everyone expected a blowout, but no one expected… this. The 41 – 10 score somehow undersells how bad of a blowout this was: Chicago scored their only points in the fourth, when the game was well out of reach.

This game was a complete failure from everyone from the Bears. Head coach Matt Eberflus acknowledged this after the game, per ESPN. Eberflus said that everyone needs to take a long hard look at what they're doing to contribute to the team.

“I would just say that everybody's got to take a hard look at what they're doing, in terms of the schemes we're running, what we're doing,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “We're charged with putting our players in the best position to execute, and that's what the coach does. And develop the players at the same time. We just got to do a better job. It's also on the players because it is a partnership, both of us together. The execution part on the field is always player and coach.”

This season has been an unbridled disaster for the Bears. After all of the hype surrounding them in the offseason, Chicago has bellyflopped in 2023. Most of the attention is on QB Justin Fields, and part of that is warranted. Fields hasn't shown improvement in his play as a passer in his third year. The same problems that plagued him in college still haunt him today. However, the coaching staff has also taken a lot of flak for the team's incompetence.

It's clear that massive changes need to happen within the Bears organization to turn their fortunes around. What those changes need to be is up for debate, though.