Actor, celebrity dad and devout Christian Stephen Baldwin raised eyebrows recently when he reposted a message asking fans to pray for his model daughter Hailey Bieber and her musician husband Justin Bieber. The message, from the Instagram account of All Things Possible Ministry founder Victor Marx, immediately prompted concerned fans to speculate — what is it exactly that the famous couple needs praying for?
Marx's message doesn't really shed much light on the matter. In the post, he implores, “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them, to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord.”
Marx then added, “There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus.”
The posted concluded, “So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general. So thank you.”
In addition to the message, the post features a video of Justin Bieber playing guitar and singing the religious anthem “I Could Sing of Your Love Forever” by Delirious? and the Hillsong Worship.
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were then spotted leaving church together on Wednesday following the post. Fans speculated online whether the prayers were possibly health related, or whether the couple was dealing with some sort of relationship strain. Regardless of the reasoning, many fans seemed to be heeding Victor Marx's and Stephen Baldwin's call to pray for the Biebers.