Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has expressed her hopes for her character’s redemption in future projects. While Scarlet Witch was last seen sacrificing herself to destroy the Darkhold in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Olsen believes that there’s still a lot more that can be explored with the character.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Olsen also shared her desire to add more humor to the character and explore different facets of her personality. “She’s often the emotion of a story, and I’m curious to see what we can explore,” she said. “And hopefully [we can] give her some redemption.” Going with a funnier tone doesn’t sound like too bad of an idea, considering many fans deemed Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Ragnarok to be the best in the Thor series.

While Olsen didn’t reveal any specific plot details, she did tease that she has a particular vision for the character’s arc moving forward. “If I were to tell exactly what I would want, it would be spoiling something,” she said.

Fans have speculated about where Scarlet Witch could show up next, with the most likely options being the Agatha: Coven of Chaos series or the upcoming Vision Quest series. Olsen herself hinted at a return to Westview for the former, saying in an interview that she thinks she’ll be back for Kathryn Hahn’s streaming project.

Whatever the future holds for Scarlet Witch, Olsen’s comments suggest that there’s plenty of potential for the character’s redemption and growth. Marvel fans will undoubtedly be eagerly awaiting news of where the character will show up next and how her story will continue. It will be interesting to see how the Scarlet Witch holds her ground against Kang the Conquerer.