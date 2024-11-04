The NBA slate of games looks a little different on Monday, Nov. 4, than it normally does. All 30 NBA teams will be in action, but all 15 games taking place will be at different times. The NBA is staggering each game 15 minutes apart, with the first game starting at 7 p.m. ET, and the final game tipping off at 10:30 p.m. ET. If the unusual schedule has you wondering why the NBA is staggering games, then we have you covered.

Why is the NBA staggering games on November 4?

Completely staggered games is a somewhat new idea in the NBA, but we have seen it before. Back on Nov. 7, 2022, the NBA staggered all 15 games for all 30 teams. They did this because the following day was Election Day. The same reason is justifying this year’s staggered slate.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day, and the world will learn if Donald Trump or Kamala Harris will become the president of the United States of America for the next four years. It is one of the biggest and most anticipated days of the year, and the sports world is rightfully affected by it.

Because of Election Day, there will be no games on Nov. 5, which forces all 30 teams to play on Nov. 4. With so many games on one day, the NBA didn’t want every game ending around the same time. A staggered schedule will allow fans to watch the conclusion of each game on NBA League Pass without missing the action in other games.

It is a rare scheduling philosophy for the NBA, but one that fans have enjoyed in the past and should enjoy again on Monday. With so many games there are sure to be plenty of matchups that come down to the wire, and the staggered schedule will allow fans to watch all of them. Additionally, fans will be able to jump from game to game and catch as much NBA action as possible. Diehards will also have no NBA-related excuse to miss out on Election Day, either, so make sure to go out and vote.

NBA schedule on November 4

A number of intriguing matchups will take place on Nov. 4. Notably, two of the most popular teams in the NBA will have early games. The Los Angeles Lakers are playing a very winnable game against the Detroit Pistons, but the young and athletic team has a chance to make a name for themselves. Additionally, the defending champion Boston Celtics are off to a hot start and have a chance to continue that against Trae Young’s Atlanta Hawks. Young is off to just as impressive as a start during the young NBA season.

Some intriguing late-night matchups include the Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors and Nuggets had an overtime thriller just a week ago, and the star-studded Suns will be taking on a 76ers team that is getting one of their stars back. Paul George will be making his 76ers debut against the Suns.

Milwaukee Bucks @ Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET

Golden State Warriors @ Washington Wizards at 7:15 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Lakers @ Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET

Boston Celtics @ Atlanta Hawks at 7:45 p.m. ET

Memphis Grizzlies @ Brooklyn Nets at 8 p.m. ET

Sacramento Kings @ Miami Heat at 8:15 p.m. ET

Utah Jazz @ Chicago Bulls at 8:30 p.m. ET

New York Knicks at Houston Rockets at 8:45 p.m. ET

Charlotte Hornets at Minnesota Timberwolves at 9 p.m. ET

Orlando Magic at Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:15 p.m. ET

Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans at 9:30 p.m. ET

Indiana Pacers @ Dallas Mavericks at 9:45 p.m. ET

Toronto Raptors @ Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET

Philadelphia 76ers @ Phoenix Suns at 10:15 p.m. ET

San Antonio Spurs @ Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET