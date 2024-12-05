Kylie Kelce is clapping back at fans who are comparing her daughter's looks to their uncle Travis Kelce.

Kylie has three daughters — and is expecting a fourth — with husband Jason Kelce, Travis' older brother. In the opening clip for her upcoming podcast “Not Gonna Lie,” she shared how she gets comments on who her three daughters resemble the most.

“I complained a lot when Wyatt arrived,” Kylie said of her oldest daughter in the clip. “It looked like I had nothing to do with it. If I had not pushed her out myself, I would not believe that I had any part in making her.”

She then spoke about her middle daughter, Elliotte “Ellie,” who fans think resembles Travis.

“Then I got Ellie,” she said, “who now the internet has run away with the fact that she looks like Travis, which I am slightly offended by. I was blonde. I had one dimple. I very much feel as though Ellie could pass for looking like mom. So if we could hop off the whole ‘Ellie looks like Travis,’ train, that would be greatly appreciated.”

Kylie then spoke about how Bennett, their youngest daughter, also resembles Jason.

“That’s the only one I have any chance of having any claim to when it comes to looking alike,” Kylie continued. “Jury is still out on the fourth one, but Benny is definitely another Jason lookalike.”

“Trust me,” she added. “I am trying desperately to make a child that has any, any resemblance to me. People in the comments did mention that their sons looked like them. We don’t have that recipe. So, that’s not actually that helpful. Thank you.”

Kylie Kelce Announces New Podcast

Kylie is now in her podcast era! She announced last month that she will be kicking off her podcast, “Not Gonna Lie,” on Thursday, Nov. 5.

“I decided to start this because, quite frankly, I was sick of hearing all the speculation and tabloid articles, all the nonsense and noise and I figured why not just come out and have a conversation with you guys myself?” Kylie said in the introductory video. “Because at the end of the day, I'm not going to lie. We'll talk about topics like parenting, entertainment, and sports, and I have absolutely no business talking to the guests we're going to have on.”

According to PEOPLE, Kylie's podcast will be produced by the same team that runs Travis Kelce's and Jason's podcast New Heights.

“Not going to lie, I'm very excited,” she added.