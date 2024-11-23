Taylor Swift congratulated Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce on their pregnancy announcement. The couple is expecting baby number four — a girl.

Kylie posted a hilarious photo of her and Jason's three daughters on their reactions to finding out they are big sisters with the caption, “I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!”

Swift, who is dating the girls' uncle, Travis Kelce, reacted to the pregnancy announcement by “liking” the photo.

Donna Kelce commented on the photo, “[4x fire emojis] [3x in love emojis] Love it!!!”

Kylie and Jason tied the knot in 2018 and have three daughters: Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Future

Travis and Swift have been dating for a year and while their future plans haven't been made public, fans have interpreted many of their behaviors to lean in favor of their relationship making it in the long haul.

On the debut episode of Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? — hosted by Travis — fans were quick to notice Travis' curiosity about fatherhood.

Travis had a returning guest from Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? who failed twice, named Pat on the first episode of the spinoff. The celebrity Pat is playing with is former NFL quarterback and Amazon Thursday Night Football’s Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Pat gets stuck on a question but Fitzpatrick encourages him by saying, “You’re wiser. You’re a father now.”

Kelce then asks, “Is that what happens when you have kids? You get smarter? That’s all I had to do to become brilliant?”

Ryan responds simply, “Have a baby.”

Both Travis and Swift don't have children at the moment but have spoken up about parenthood in the past.

On a March episode of his podcast “New Heights” with his brother Jason, Travis seemingly suggested that he “can’t wait” to become a father. “His fatherly instincts kick in whenever he spends time with his three young nieces,” says the source per Life and Style Magazine. “Travis is going to be an amazing dad.”

“They’d love to have twins right out of the gate — a boy and a girl would be ideal — but they’re not picky,” says the source. “He wants four kids, and she says three is fine.” What’s more, the lovebirds have a list of baby names, reveals the source: “Taylor’s are pretty normal while Travis has some wild ideas.”

As for Swift, her plan is to “take a big chunk of time off once she’s ready to get pregnant,” confirms the source. “Having a good husband and a few kids is all she’s ever dreamed of and, sooner rather than later, it’s coming true.”

The source alleges that they have had conversations about their future and what their family would look like.

“Taylor and Travis have definitely talked about how cute their babies would be. They’re still not officially engaged, but they both have babies on the brain.”