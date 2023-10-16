Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been reportedly seeking refuge in Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion to enjoy some privacy and escape the prying eyes of the public.

According to a recent report from Page Six, the rumored couple has been using Taylor Swift's coastal home as a “secret love nest.” This is although their romantic relationship has just recently sparked interest.

Another source also reveal, “Even though Gigi and Bradley have their own properties in New York, they wanted somewhere more private to spend time getting to know each other, and Taylor was only too happy to help.” Much like she did for Sophie Turner amid her divorce with Joe Jonas, Taylor Swift welcomes her friends to her homes.

If anything, Gigi and Bradley's picturesque eight-bedroom “love nest” from Taylor is in her iconic song ‘The Last Great American Dynasty.' Over the years, it became the venue for several iconic Fourth of July gatherings. Often attended by stars like Gigi Hadid herself, Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, and more.

Now, Gigi and Bradley may seem like an unlikely duo at first. But sparked romance rumors surfaced when they were seen dining at a celebrity hot spot, Via Carota, earlier this month. They later returned to New York together after a romantic getaway.

And we can all thank Irina Shayk for the duo.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's relationship continues to be a topic of interest and intrigue. Like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, they also appear to be enjoying their newfound connection.