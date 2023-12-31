The Bills have shockingly made Von Miller a healthy scratch for their Week 17 action against the Patriots.

The Buffalo Bills can take a huge step towards clinching a playoff berth in Week 17 by beating the lowly New England Patriots, although it is worth noting that they lost to them earlier this season. However, they are going to have to do so without star pass rusher Von Miller, who was shockingly made a healthy scratch by head coach Sean McDermott ahead of this game.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Bills pass-rusher Von Miller, who had no injury status, is inactive.”

This is a pretty surprising turn of events in what has been a rocky season for Miller with the Bills. On the field, his play has left a lot to be desired, as he has just three tackles, three QB hits, and no sacks in 11 games played this year. He's not playing every defensive snap, but for a pass rusher of Miller's ability, he's been practically invisible when he's been on the field this season.

Off the field, Miller found himself accused of assaulting a pregnant woman, who was eventually revealed to be his girlfriend. While she ended up recanting her claim, with Miller also coming out and saying the accusations were false, it certainly hasn't been a great look for the superstar pass rusher.

It's been a season full of lows for Miller, and being made a healthy scratch confirms the massive fall from grace he has had this season with Buffalo. It will be interesting to see whether or not there are more details about this decision that we don't know about, and everyone will now be curious to see if Miller ends up playing in Week 18 after this sudden decision.